Mike Dietrich

Dec. 6, 1949–March 26, 2022

Mike Dietrich, age 72, of Ironton, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born Dec. 6, 1949, the son of the late Milton and Edna Picklesimer Dietrich.

He retired from Sam’s Club.

He attended Holy Family Catholic Church of Ashland.

He was preceded in death brothers, Randy Dietrich, Robert Dietrich and John Milton Dietrich; and sister, Mary Lea Dietrich.

He is survived by one brother Jim (Helen) Dietrich. Visitation will be Wednesday 10 a.m.–noon, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at the church with Father Andy Garner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.