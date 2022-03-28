Museum set to open for season

The Lawrence County Museum is set to begin their 2022 events on Sunday, April 3.

That will be opening day for the museum, which has been closed since December.

“We will be open every Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 pm.,” Alicia Fraley, the museum’s secretary, said.

The museum, located at 506 S. Sixth St. in Ironton, is run by the Lawrence County Historical Society and features exhibits on the region’s past, as well as historical figures from the area.

The building, the former home of a local Civil War colonel, George S. Gray, was built in 1870. The museum was established in 1988.

The Historical Society hosts many events throughout their season, including a pie social, a spring tea, an elementary school essay contest and historic walks of Ironton’s churches and cemeteries.

For more information, visit www.lawcomuseum.org.