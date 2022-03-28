PROFILE: Tools of the trade

The 4 1⁄2 ton, single axle vehicle has been a “handy piece of equipment,” village administrator Russ McDonald said. “It already has 250 hours on it and we use it three to four times a week, twice a day,” he said.

Purchased from the Jack Doheney Company, of Cincinnati, McDonald said it is good at digging holes for replacing service lines and dealing with line breaks. McDonald said using the suction to remove debris is a much safer alternative to having crews dig for lines.