13 area boys named to All-Ohio basketball teams

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It’s Lawrence County’s version of The Dream Team.

A total of 12 players from Lawrence County plus one from Green comprise the list of local players named to the Associated Press Sports Writers’ All-Ohio basketball teams.

Leading the selections is 6-foot-1 senior guard Aiden Porter who was named to the AP first team.

The Dragons’ all-time leading scorer, was the Division 3 Southeast District Co-Player of the Year with Kyler D’Augustine of Alexander. Porter averaged 22.1 points along with 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals.

Named to the special mention list were Chesapeake Panthers 5-11 senior guard Levi Blankenship and South Point Pointers 6-1 senior guard Mason Kazee.

Blankenship averaged 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Kazee scored at a 14.1 clip with 4.1 rounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

A total of 7 players were on the D3 All-Ohio honorable mention list.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ 6-3 junior Ty Perkins and 6-2 freshman guard Braden Schreck, Fairland Dragons’ 6-3 junior J.D. Thacker, 6-foot senior. Ben Bragg, South Point Pointers’ 6-foot sophomore Caleb Schneider, Rock Hill Redmen 6-1 senior Owen Hankins and Coal Grove Hornets’ 6-1 freshman were all named honorable mention.

Perkins averaged 12.3 points, 6-4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals. Schreck led Ironton with 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Thacker scored at a 12.6 clip with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Bragg put up 13.6 points a game, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals.

Hankins averaged 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Schneider had 16.8 points, 38 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Johnson led the Hornets with 16.0 points to go with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

In Division 4, Green Bobcats 6-4 junior Levi Sampson was named to the second team.

Symmes Valley Vikings 6-3 sophomore Brayden Webb All-Ohio special mention and Symmes Valley 6-1 senior Levi Best was selected honorable mention.

Webb average 14.5 point and 10.4 rebounds while Sampson averaged 26.4 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points. Best averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals.

Southeast Ohio All-District

2021-22 Basketball Team

Area Selections

Division III Boys

First Team

Player, School Pts Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Aiden Porter, Fairland 22.1 5.3 4.8 2.1 6-01 Sr.

Special Mention

Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake 21.7 5.3 3.1 1.5 5-11 Sr.

Mason Kazee, South Point 14.1 4.1 1.6 1.3 6-01 Sr.

Honorable Mention

Ty Perkins, Ironton 12.3 6.4 2.1 2.5 6-03 Jr.

Braden Schreck, Ironton 16.0 3.0 1.5 1.0 6-02 Fr.

J.D. Thacker, Fairland 12.6 6.2 1.8 6-03 Jr.

Ben Bragg, Chesapeake 13.6 6.0 1.7 2.0 6-00 Sr.

Caleb Schneider, South Point 16.8 3.8 1.3 1.0 6-00 So.

Owen Hankins, Rock Hill 15.3 6.4 1.9 1.5 6-01 Sr.

Owen Johnson, Coal Grove 16.0 3.0 1.5 6-01 Fr.

Division IV Boys

Second Team

Levi Sampson, Green 26.4 6-04 Jr.

Special Mention

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley 14.5 10.4 1.0 6-03 So.

Honorable Mention

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Levi Best, Symmes Valley 10.0 3.5 1.8 1.4 6-01 Sr.