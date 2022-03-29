Community Hospice offers education on living wills

ASHLAND — Community Hospice is taking part in a nationwide initiative to promote living wills and advanced directives. National Healthcare Decisions Day is April 16, 2022.

As part of National Healthcare Decisions Day, Community Hospice will be available throughout the month of April to speak with any club, group, church, organization or business with details about living wills. Representatives will also have forms available for individuals to complete after their presentations.

To schedule a presentation, please contact Beth Taylor at 606-329-1890 or toll-free at 800-926-6184. Community Hospice serves Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Johnson and Martin counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.