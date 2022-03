Doris Ripley

Doris Loraine Ripley, 97, of Crown City, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab, South Point.

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

