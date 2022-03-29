Flyers blank Tolsia in opener

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Now, if they could all just be like this.

The St. Joseph Flyers did things well in all facets as they opened the season with a 17-0 win over the Tolsia Rebels in a 5-inning run rule game.

The Flyers banged out 14 hits and pitchers Kai Coleman, Elijah Rowe and Drew Brown combined on a 2-hitter as they struck out 6 and walked just one.

“We hit the ball well throughout the lineup and we got good pitching. Our guys threw strikes. It was a good first game,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

Mark Hodges and Landon Rowe each went 2-for-2, Kai Coleman Elijah Rowe and Drew Brown were all 2-3, Brady Medinger 2-4, Wesley Neal 1-2 and Blake Stuntebeck 1-3 with a triple.

Elijah Rowe had 2 doubles and a run batted in, Coleman a double and RBI, Medinger 2 RBI, Michael Mahlmeister and RBI, Brown 2 RBI, Neal an RBI while and Landon Rowe drove in 3 runs.

Tolsia’s only hits were singles by Bray Mollette in the second and Julian Vance in the third.

After a scoreless first inning, the Flyers batted around in the second and scored 5 runs.

Mahlmeister reached on an error, Hodges singled, Brown doubled, Landon Rowe sacrificed bunt, Coleman doubled and Medinger singled and later scored on a wild pitch.

The lead went to 9-0 in the third.

Hodges singled and stole second, Neal singled him home, Landon Rowe singled an both runners scored on errors. Coleman walked and scored on a wild pitch.

St. Joseph blew the game open with 8 runs in the fourth.

Elijah Rowe doubled and scored on an error. Stuntebeck tripled and came home when Mahlmeister grounded out for a run.

Matthew Heighton was safe on an error, Brown singled, Darryn Harvey was hit by a pitch, Landon Rowe singled, Coleman was safe on an error, Medinger singled and Elijah Rowe doubled.

The Flyers visit River Valley on Monday, host South Gallia on Tuesday and go to Western on Wednesday.

Tolsia 000 00 = 0 2 9

St. Joseph 054 8x = 17 14 1

David Dingess, Jeremy Vanhoose (4) and Julian Vance. Kai Coleman, Elijah Rowe (3), Drew Brown (5) and Michael Mahlmeister. W-Coleman (IP-2, H-1, K-3, BB-1). Rowe (IP-2, H-1, K-2). Brown (IP-1, K-1). L-Dingess. Hitting-Tolsia: Julian Vance 1-1, Bray Mollette 1-2; StJ: Kai Coleman 2-3 RBI 2B, Brady Medinger 2-4 2-RBI, Elijah Rowe 2-3 RBI 2-2B, Blake Stuntebeck 1-3 3B, Michael Mahlmeister RBI, Mark Hodges 2-2, Drew Brown 2-3 2-RBI 2B, Wesley Neal 1-2 RBI, Landon Rowe 2-2 3-RBI.