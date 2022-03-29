FOOD: Fish with Bok Choy, Mexican Grilled Corn Salad

Fish with Bok Choy

• 1 Minute Brown Rice Cup

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 white fish fillet

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1 teaspoon grated ginger

• 2 baby bok choy, quartered

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

Heat rice according to package directions. Set aside.

Add salt and pepper to both sides of fish, to taste.

In medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Cook fish 2 minutes on each side. Remove fish from pan and keep warm.

In same pan, add sesame oil and ginger. Cook 1 minute.

Add bok choy to pan and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add soy sauce; stir to incorporate. Top rice with fish and serve with bok choy.

Mexican Grilled Corn Salad

• 1 bag Success Jasmine Rice

• 3 ears corn

• 1/4 cup lime juice

• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons sour cream

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• 1 teaspoon lime zest

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/3 cup finely crumbled feta cheese

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside and allow to cool completely.

Preheat grill to medium-high; grease grates well. Grill corn 10-12 minutes, or until well-marked and tender. Allow to cool slightly. Slice corn kernels from cobs and reserve.

In medium bowl, stir lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, chili powder, lime zest, salt, pepper and cumin. Add rice, corn, feta and green onions. Toss well.