Lady Panthers sweep Menifee Co.

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — There’s an old proverbial saying that says, “Waste not, want not.”

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers took the saying to heart as they swept the Menifee County Lady Wildcats 15-3 and 18-3 in a season-opening doubleheader on Saturday.

In the first game, Chesapeake combined 6 hits, 3 walks and 4 hit batsmen to win in just 3 and a half innings.

In the nightcap, the Lady Panthers parlayed 9 hits, 9 walks and and an error into an 18-3 in a 5-inning run rule game.

Riley Isaacs was 1-for-2 with a double in the first game and 2-for-2 with a home run in the second game while in the first game Rachel Bishop was 2-3 with 2 doubles and 5 runs batted in and then went 1-2 with a double and 3 RBI in the second game to lead the Lady Panthers.

“I’m really proud of how our players performed in the cold weather today,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Justin Adkins.

“It was a team effort.. The bats were good led by Bishop and Isaacs. Overall, it was a good start to the 2022 season.”

Hannah Webb worked 3 innings in the opener allowing 3 hits and striking out 5 to get the win.

Cheyenne Ferrell went the first 2 innings for the win in the second game as she struck out 4, walked one and did not allow hit.

Also in the first game, Jalen Adkins was 2-for-4 with 3 RBI Sam Hefner was 1-3 with 2 RBI, Morgan Clark 1-1 with 2 RBI and Webb 1-3.

In the second game, Clark was 1-2 with an RBI, kidney Fuller had an RBI, Hefner went 1-2, Abigail Birkhimer got 2 RBI, Ferrell was 1-1 with 2 RBI and Hailey Moore 1-2 with 2 RBI.

Menifee County (1-9) got its only hit when Gracie Rogers singled with two outs in the fifth.

First Game

Menifee Co. 201 x = 3 3 2

Chesapeake (10)5x x = 15 6 0

Danah Egelton, Laynee Stevens (1). Hannah Webb. W-Webb (R-3, ER-3, K-5, BB-0). L-Egelton (IP-0.1, H-2, R-8, ER-8, BB-2, 4-HBP). Stevens (IP-1.2, H-4, R-7, ER-2, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-MC: Gracie Rogers 1-1 2B, Danah Egelston 1-2 RBI, Gabby Jones 1- RBI; CHS: Riley Isaacs 1-2 2B, McKenna Brown RBI, Rachel Bishop 2-3 2-2B 5-RBI, Sam Hefner 1-3 2-RBI, Hannah Webb 1-3, Morgan Clark 1-1 2-RBI.

Second Game

Menifee Co. 000 12 = 3 1 1

Chesapeake 842 4x = 18 9 1

Laynee Stevens, Gabby Jones (1), Gracie Rogers (3). Cheyenne Ferrell, Angel Hundley (3). W-Ferrell (IP-2.0, K-4, BB-1). Hundley (IP-3.0, H-1, R-3, ER-3, K-4, BB-5). L-Stevens (IP-0.0, H-2, R-5, ER-5). Jones (IP-1.1, H-3, R-6, ER-6, K-1, BB-2). Rogers (IP-2.2, H-4, R-7, ER-5, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-MC: Gracie Rogers 1-2; CHS: Riley Isaacs 2-2 HR RBI, Morgan Clark 1-2 RBI, Rachel Bishop 1-2 2B 3-RBI, Sidney Fuller RBI, Sam Hefner 1-2, Abigail Birkhimer 2-RBI, Cheyenne Ferrell 1-1 2-RBI, Jalen Adkins 2-4 3-RBI, Hailey Moore 1-2 2-RBI.