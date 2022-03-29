Lillian Brown

Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Obituaries

Lillian Brown

Lillian Faye Coffman Brown, 84, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Highland Memorial Garden, South Point, with Pastor Chuck McCormick officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Brown family with arrangements.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

William Roberts

Myron Ramey

Linda Suiter-Fee

Doris Ripley

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you favor the former Lombard/Open Door school location in Ironton as the site for a new county jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...