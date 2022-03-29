Linda Suiter-Fee

Linda Kay Suiter-Fee, 79, of Columbus, formerly of Ironton, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.

A funeral service will be noon Thursday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Beals officiating. Burial will follow at Zoar Cemetery, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Suiter family please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.