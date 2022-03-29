Myron Ramey

Myron Ramey

Myron Ray Ramey, 81, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Ramey.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

