Property Transfers 03-26-2022
Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- DAG Construction Group LLC to Stephanie V. A. Copley and Joshua C. Copley, Proctorville, $355,000
- Erica Brown and Damien Brown to Virgil Crockett and Patricia Jo Crockett, South Point, $11,500
- Traci J. Hunt to Tammy Sue Estep and Ronald Estep, Ironton, $156,500
- Evan C. Walden and Claudia B. Walden to Rebecca Clyburn, Coal Grove, $79,510
- Leah Kathryn Walls, Margaret Lynn Bookman, Mark Von Thompson ET AL to Edward T. Stone and Mary K. Stone, Proctorville, $252,000
- David and Kimberly Barrow to Robert and Katherine Maines, Ironton, $150,000
- Tri-State Property Investments LLC to Madison Riedel, Ironton, $94,900
- John M. Coleman II and Carolyn T. Coleman to Lisa Chapman and Sheldon Chapman, South Point, $295,000
- Park Avenue Development LLC to Michael Conaway, Ironton, $529,000
Deborah B. Meehan and Rebecca J. Nenni to Patrick G. Kouns and Leslie E. Kouns, Pedro, $135,000
- John J. Click and Elaine M. Click to George A. Disney and Julie Disney, Ironton, $220,000
- Linda Colville to Casey Goodrich, Ironton, $25,000
- Fred L. Diamond and Myra Diamond to Robert Ittig and Melissa Ittig, Ironton, $115,000
- Linda Gail Hayes and Harold Salmons to Paul R. Schindler Jr., Chesapeake, $143,500
- Duane Lee Bowman and Gaillynn Marie Bowman to Dustin K. Pinkerman, Scottown, $189,900
- Beverly C. Johnson to Steve Allen McMaster, Willow Wood, $5,000
- PHH Mortgage Corporation Successor by Merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Jonathan
- Wayne Garren and Maria Linda Macafa Garren, Proctorville, $54,160
- Keith A. Frazer and Kathy Frazer to Zachary Scott Travis and Jessica Nicole Travis, Ironton, $210,000
- Mary Gooderham to Bill Dingus, Union, $25,000
- James O. Marcum and Lawrence Realty LLC to Jacob L. Eicher and Elsie H. Eicher, Symmes, $507,066
- Eloise Porter to James Barry Poole and Amanda Poole, Proctorville, $26,666
- Jeffrey A. Porter and Deborah K. Marsee to James Barry Poole and Amanda Poole, Proctorville, $26,666
- Katherine Giustino to James Barry Poole and Amanda Poole, Proctorville, $26,666
- Birch L. AKA Birch Loren and Janet I. AKA Janet Irene Copley to Steven Troy Pyles and Lynn Dawn Pyles, Proctorville, $180,000
- Pamela R. Thompson to Amanda Thompson-Abbott, Ironton, $75,000
- Melissa Akers NKA Melissa Akers-Itting and Robert Itting to Tanner Tagliareni and Shelby L. Tagliareni, South Point, $220,000
- Janet Rowe Underhill and Gary Underhill to Jack Edward Rowe Jr. and Paula J. Rowe, Ironton, $30,000
- Deborah Ratliff to David Ashworth, South Point, $20,000
- The South Central Ohio District Church of the Nazarene, successor in interest to Chesapeake Church of the Nazarene Inc. AKA Chesapeake Ohio Church of the Nazarene to Southern Hope Recovery Center, Chesapeake, $144,000
- Coty Davis and Stefanie Davis to Amber N. Gannon, Proctorville, $70,000
- Penny Absher Huff, Successor Trustee of The Rex and Cosetta Absher Trust, dated February 5, 2004 to Miranda Melvin, South Point, $219,500
- Janet L. Kingery by and through Ronda L. Kingery NKA Rhonda Wilson, her attorney-in-fact to • Ronald P. Daniels, Kathryn I. Daniels and Margaret J. Fisher Chesapeake, $156,000
- Carl E. Malone Jr. and Diana G. Malone to Cody Davidson and Taylor Davidson, Kitts Hill, $200,000
- Michael A. and Tammy R. Banks to Richard C. Blackburn, Ironton, $45,000
- Lawrence Realty LLC to Matthew Eicher and Emma Eicher, Symmes, $354,566
- Connie Crum NKA Connie Crum Dickerson to Amy L. Lybrand and Andrew K. Lybrand, Willow Wood, $5,000
- DAG Construction Group LLC to Rick Neely and Kimberly Neely, Proctorville, $429,900
- Cory D. Gillum and Stephanie M. Gillum to John M. and Eva D. Ison, Upper, $10,000
- Kimberly Dawn Pauley to Pete Early, Union, $15,000
- Samuel D. Lambert and Lori J. Lambert to Sherryl Kathleen Lambert, Coal Grove, $20,750
- Cody Davidson to Carl E. Malone Jr. and Diana G. Malone, Kitts Hill, $40,203
- Albert Donald King III and Jackie King by PSO to U.S. Bank National Association, Ironton, $81,829
- Penny Jo Dodgion to Christopher A. Stevens II, Kitts Hill, $126,000
- Drexel Salmons to Trina M. Young, Fayette, $24,000
- Denis C. Adkins et al to Jonathan P. and Norida J. Adkins, Aid, $56,666
- Aaron M. Withrow and Hannah L. Withrow to Mandie Ashton Ronk, Proctorville, $191,000
- Jessica Mindard and Charles Minard to Nathan Graves and Toshia Graves, South Point, $439,000
- Arthur Daniels and Alaisha Dnaiels to Paul M. and Amber Tackett, Chesapeake, $92,000
- Jesse Adkins and Mary E. Adkins to Brianne R. Taylor, South Point, $145,500
- James Laber ET AL to W. Mack Anderson, Christi L. Anderson, Brigham M. Anderson, Elizabeth A. Anderson, Ironton, $80,000Judy Locey to Carolyn Richmond and Jerry Richmond, Proctorville, $100,000
- Kathy J. Kratzenberg to The Ironton Partners LLC, Ironton, $225,000
- Nathan A. Graves and Toshia S. Graves to Christopher A. Burgess and Michelle Burgess, Chesapeake, $160,000
- Rose Sutton to Michael and Tina Christian, Union, $4194.89
- Tabitha Fulks to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, South Point, $51,534
- Nancy Owens to HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, Ironton, $58,000
- Ada C. Maynard to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc, South Point, $16,000
- TAK Contracting Inc to Aaron Fitzpatrick and Emily Fitzpatrick, Upper, $55,000
- Marie Douglas AKA Marie Dillon Gilmore to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Ironton, $22,067
- David C. Johnson and Jennifer L. Johnson to Michael L. Johnson and Heather N. Johnson, Pedro, $20,000
- Laura Bonzo Sims to Michael R. Kincaid and Sherri L. Kincaid, Ironton, $105,000
- Maxine C. Lewis to Kimberly McGuire, Ironton, $135,000
- William T. Bare and Dottie Bare to Stephanie Davis and Rebecca Davis, Proctorville, $129,900
- Forrest David Floyd to Brandon Cody Gool, Willow Wood, $37,000
- Casey W. Baker Adm. Est. of Jean Roberta Hayes to Terry J. Walls, Proctorville, $50,000
- Brenda Rollins FKA Butta and Bryan Butts to Anthony R. Moore Jr., South Webster, $5,000
- Todd W. Childers and Maddison K. Childers to Hunter W. Burns and Summer A. Burns, Proctorville, $159,900
- Josiah L. Drown and Chelsea B. Drown to Patricia L. Cornwell and Timothy A. Cornwell, Proctorville, $198,500
- Kirt T. Miller to George Thacker, Chesapeake, $155,000
- Mark A. Jerasonek and Kathy D. Jerasonek to Tammy Bailey and Arnold Keith Bailey, South Point, $130,000
- Ted W. Ewing Jr. and Donnel M. Ewing to Bradley G. Sturgill, Ironton, $306,000
- Nancy Friend NKA Nancy Akers Friend Kazee to Kevin Alan McKenzie, Ironton, $87,000
- Doris L. Hesson to Catherine L. Donahoe, Proctorville, $228,000
- Taylor Shane Finley to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc, South Point, $16,867
- Timothy Ray Bentley ET AL to Anita Kay Swartzwelder, Coal Grove, $54,000