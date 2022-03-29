Rogers, Trevathan key Dragons’ win in opener

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WAYNE, W.Va. — The Fairland Dragons have a 1-2 pithing punch and they were throwing haymakers in the season opener.

Alex Rogers and Blake Trevathan combined on a 3-hitter as the Dragons beat the Wayne Pioneers 3-1 on Monday.

Rogers worked the first 4 innings allowing 2 hits, one unearned run with 8 strikeouts and 2 walks. Trevathan finish giving up one hit with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Fairland had 6 hits with Cooper Cummings going 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in. Ethan Wall was 1-2 with an RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-3, Tyler Sammons 1-4 and Trevathan 1-4 with a double.

Wayne’s only run came in the first when Peyton Davis triple and Isaac Chinn doubled.

Fairland 010 101 0 = 3 6 3

Wayne 100 000 0 = 1 3 1

Alex Rogers, Blake Trevathan (5) and Cooper Cummings. Logan Prater, Levi Cassidy (5) and Brayden Jackson. W-Rogers (IP-4.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-8, BB-2). Save-Trevathan (IP-3.0. H-1, K-5, BB-2). L-Prater (IP-4.2, H-3, R-2, ER-1, K-1, BB-4). Cassidy (IP-2.1, H-3, R-1, K-4, B-0). Hitting-Fairland: Tyler Sammons 1-4, Blake Trevathan 1-4 2B, Cooper Cummings 2-3 RBI 2B, Brycen Hunt 1-3 RBI, Ethan Wall 1-2 RBI; Wayne: Peyton Davis 2-4 3B, Isaac Chinn 1-3 RBI 2B.