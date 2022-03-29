Stuntebeck, Mahlmeister team up to help Flyers turn back Raiders

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BIDWELL — This is a WWE tag team, St. Joseph Flyers style.

Blake Stuntebeck and Michael Mahlmeister tag teamed as the pitchers and catchers as allowed just 4 hits as the Flyers beat the River Valley Raiders 7-4 on Monday.

Stuntebeck went 5 innings and allowed 2 hits, 3 earned runs, struck out 8, walked 2 and hit 3 batters. Mahlmeister went the final 2 innings and gave up 2 hits, 1 earned run, fanned 2 and walked one.

The Flyers had 10 hits with Stuntebeck going 3-for-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in to lead the offense

Kai Coleman was 2-3, Brady Mediger 2-5 with an RBI, Landon Rowe 2-4 and 2 RBIs, Elijah Rowe 1-3 and Mahlmeister had 2 RBIs.

After a scoreless first inning, the Flyers pushed across 2 runs in the second.

Stuntebeck singled, Mark Hodges and Drew Brown walked and Landon Rowe delivered a clutch 2-out, 2-run single.

St. Joseph (2-0) got what proved to be the winning run by scoring 4 times in the fourth inning.

With one out, Landon Rowe singled, moved up on an overthrow and scored on a hit by Kai Coleman.

Brady Medinger singled home Coleman, Isaiah Rowe singled and Stuntebeck belted a 2-run single. Stuntebeck went to second on the throw home, stole third and scored on a sacrifice by Mahlmeister.

River Valley rallied for 3 runs in the fifth to make it 6-3.

John Santos and Owens were hit by the pitch, Rhodes reached on a force out and moved up on an error. Haynes singled in a run and Facemire doubled home a run.

The Flyers added an insurance run in the fifth when Elijah Rowe was hit by a pitch, Stuntebeck doubled and Mahlmeister grounded out to score Rowe.

The Raiders got a run in the bottom of the seventh when Mason Rhodes walked, stole second and scored on Colton Bradley’s base hit.

The Flyers host South Gallia on Tuesday and visit Western on Wednesday.

St. Joseph 020 401 0 = 7 10 3

River Valley 000 030 1 = 4 4 2

Blake Stuntebeck, Michael Mahlmeister (6) and Michael Mahlmeister, Blake Stuntebeck (6). Caleb Owens, Johnson (3) and Garrett Facemire. W-Stuntebeck (IP-5.0, H-2, R-3, ER-3, K-8, BB-2, HBP-3) Mahlmeister (IP-2.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-2, BB-1). L-Owens (IP-2.1, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-4). Johnson (IP-4.2, H-7, R-5-ER-5, K-4, BB-2, HBP-2, WP). Hitting-StJ: Kai Coleman 2-3, Brady Medinger 2-5 RBI, Elijah Rowe 1-3, Blake Stuntebeck 3-3 2B 2-RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 2-RBI, Landon Rowe 2-4 2-RBI; RV: Colton Bradley 1-2 RBI, Reid Haynes 1-3 RBI, Garrett Facemire 1-3 2B RBI, Ian Swisher 1-3.