Shepherd, Salyer lead Lady Dragons by Meigs

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE— Ally Shepherd and Kaylee Sawyer were doing on the mound and at the plate.

The duo combined for a 3-hitter on the mound and were 4-for-7 with 2 home runs and 3 runs batted in as the Fairland Lady Dragons beat the Meigs Lady Marauders 7-3 on Tuesday.

Shepherd got the win as she entered the game with the score tied and went the final 3 innings. She gave up 2 hits, no runs and struck out 2.

Salyer worked the first 4 innings and allowed just one hit. She struck out 5 and all 3 runs were unearned.

Salyer was 2-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI while Shepherd was 2-3 with a solo home run.

Katie Dehart was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Katy Bell and Ciarra Lyon each went 2-3 with an RBI, and Katie Pruitt was 1-2 with a double.

Meigs 000 300 0 = 3 3 0

Fairland 030 031 x = 7 11 3

Kaylee Sawyer, Ally Shepherd (5) and Makena Black. W-Shepherd (IP-3.0, H-2, K-2). Salyer (IP-4.0, H-1, R-3, ER-0, K-5). Hitting-Fairland: Kaylee Sawyer 2-4 HR 2-RBI, Katie Pruitt 1-2 2B, Ally Shepherd 2-3 HR RBI, Katie Dehart 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Katy Bell 2-3 RBI, Ciarra Lyon 2-3 RBI.