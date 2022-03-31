Defensive lapses hurt Lady Vikes

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — To error is human. To error 4 times is too much to overcome.

Symmes Valley had 4 errors that led to 7 unearned runs as the Lady Vikings lost 8-1 to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

“I thought we played well. I told the girls the only thing that disappointed me was the third inning,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep. “Notre Dame has two really good pitchers but we hit the ball pretty well.”

Symmes Valley took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Lauren Wells tripled and Kylie Thompson doubled.

The scored remained the same until the top of the third inning.

Libby Kelly singled, Brianne Hicks and Maddie Entler reached on errors for a run and after a pop out Maddie Brown was safe on an error to load the bases.

Kaylyn Darden followed with a 2-out grand slam and it was 5-0.

The Lady Titans got 3 runs in the sixth inning to make it 8-1.

Gracie Ashley drew a one-out walk and scored on a double by Hicks. Entler was safe on a 2-out error for a run and Ford doubled home the final run.

Symmes Valley had 8 hits with Wells going 3-4, Thompson 2-3 with a double and RBI, Emma Ridenour and Kylie Jenkins 1-3 and Jordan Ellison 1-4.

The Lady Vikings visit Fairland on Thursday and New Boston on Friday.

Notre Dame 005 003 0 = 8 6 2

Sym. Valley 100 000 0 = 1 8 4

Gwen Sparks, Kyndall Ford (5) and Madison Brown. Lauren Wells, Kylie Thompson (6) and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Sparks (IP-4.1, H-7, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-0). Ford (IP-2.2, H-1, K-1, BB-0). L-Wells (IP-5.2, H-6, R-8, ER-1, K-6, BB-1). Thompson (IP-1.1, H-1, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-PND: Maddie Entler 1-4, Kyndall Ford 2-4 2B, Kaylyn Darden 1-4 HR 4-RBI, Libby Kelly 1-4, Brianne Hicks 1-3; SV: Lauren Wells 3-4 3B, Kylie Thompson 2-3 2B RBI, Jordan Ellison 1-4, Emma Ridenour 1-3, Kylie Jenkins 1-3.