Kristen Ward

Kristen Michelle Ward, 41, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, James Ward.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with visitation prior to the service from 1–3 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.