Webb, Vikings blank PND

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Brayden Webb had his control and that put the Symmes Valley Vikings in control.

Webb pitched a 6-hit shutout as the Vikings beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 6-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference opener on Wednesday.

“Brayden had good control and made them put the ball in play, and when they put it in play the defense was good behind him,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

Webb scattered 6 hits as he struck out 6, hit a batter and did not issue a walk.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Levi Niece woke up the crowd with a home run following a base hit by Caden Brammer.

That was enough for Webb but the Vikings added 4 insurance runs in the fourth.

Aiden Hieronimus doubled, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a bunt single by Nick Strow.

Levi Best singled and the runners moved up on a passed ball with Hieronimus scoring. Brammer then delivered a 2-run single.

Brammer was 2-for-3 to lead the Vikings who had 7 hits.

Alex Cassidy took the loss as he struck out 8, walked one and hit 2 batters.

The Vikings will host Rock Hill on Thursday.

Notre Dame 000 000 0 = 0 6 2

Sym. Valley 002 400 x = 6 7 1

Alex Cassidy and Dylan Seison. Brayden Webb and Nick Strow. W-Webb (K-6, BB-0, HBP-1). L-Cassidy (ER-6, K-8, BB-1, HBP-2). Hitting-PND: Dyaln Seison 1-4, Alex Cassidy 2-3 2B, Myles Phillips 1-3, Eugene Collins 1-2, Brayden Shepherd 1-3; SV: Levi Best 1-4, Caden Brammer 2-3 2B, Levi Niece 1-2 HR 2-RBi, Aiden Hieronimus 1-3 2B, Ethan Patterson 1-3, Nick Stow 1-2.