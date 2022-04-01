Adkins 6 RBIs keys Lady Panthers romp

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — There was a 1968 movie titled “With Six You Get Egg Rolls,” referring to a restaurant that gave the customer a bonus of egg rolls if there was a large number in their party.

In 2022, the Chesapeake Lady Panthers found that with six you get an easy win as Jalen Adkins drove in six runs in a 23-2 five-inning run rule win over the Tolsia Lady Rebels on Tuesday.

Adkins went 3-for-3 with two doubles as she racked up her half dozen RBIs for the Lady Panthers.

Chesapeake had 14 hits as Mckenna Brown was 2-4 with a double and 3 RBI, Rachel Bishop 2-3 with a double and 4 RBI, Sidney Fuller 2-4 and 2 RBI, Hannah Webb 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Cheyenne Ferrell 2-3 and 2 RBI and Hailey Moore 1-2.

Chesapeake (3-0) got a run in the first when Brown walked, stole second and third and scored on a hit by Bishop.

The Lady Panthers exploded for 11 runs in the second inning.

Fuller singled and scored on Webb’s double. Ferrell singled for a run, Adkins and Moore singled and Brown had an RBI single. Bishop hit into a fielder’s choice as a run scored, Abigail Birkhimer and Sam Hefner both walked, Fuller hit into a fielder’s choice for a run, Webb and Ferrell walked and Adkins had a 2-run double.

The Lady Panthers got 7 more runs in the third and 4 in the fourth.

Tolsia, W.Va. 001 01 = 2 1 3

Chesapeake 1(11)7 4x = 23 14 4

WP-Cheyenne Ferrell (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-1). Angel Hundley (IP-1.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1). Morgan Clark (IP-2.0, H-0, R-1, ER-0, K-4, BB-3, HBP-1). Hitting: Chesapeake: Hailey Moore 1-2, Mckenna Brown 2-4 2B 3-RBI, Rachel Bishop 2-3 2B 4-RBI, Sidney Fuller 2-3 2-RBI, Hannah Webb 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Cheyenne Ferrell 2-3 2-RBI, Jalen Adkins 3-3 2-2B 6-RBI.