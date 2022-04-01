Bias, Fighting Tigers shut down Pirates

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WHEELERSBURG — Nate Bias was in shutdown mode.

Bias pitched six strong innings as the Ironton Fighting Tigers edged the Wheelersburg Pirates 2-1 on Thursday in a non-league game.

Bias gave up 5 hits, struck out 7, did not walk a batter and the only run was unearned. He also drove in the winning run.

“Bias showed some grit. He came through every way he could,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when Ironton pushed across a run.

Chaydan Kerns was hit by a pitch leading off, stole second and scored on a 2-out single by Trevor Kleinman.

The Pirates tied the game in the fourth with an unearned run.

Isaac Bockway was safe on a one-out error, went to third on a hit by Jake Darling and came home on a hit by Cole Estep.

Bias struck out the next to batters to shut down the rally.

The Fighting Tigers (1-1) answered with what proved to be the winning run in the fifth.

Ian Ginger led off the inning with a base hit and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jon Wylie.

After a fly out, Bias smacked a hard ground ball to left field for a double scoring Ginger.

The Pirates (2-2) threatened in the bottom of the seventh with one out.

Caden Conn walked, Kolton Salyers reached on a force out, Landon Hutchinson was hit by a pitch but Jacob Sloan got Creed Warren to fly out to Kerns in centerfield to end the game.

Ironton 001 010 0 = 2 5 2

Wheelersburg 000 100 0 = 1 5 1

Nate Bias, Jacob Sloan (7) and Cole Freeman. Cooper McKenzie, Landon Hutchinson (5) and Jake Darling, Cooper McKenzie (5), Jack Picklesimer 7). W-Bias (IP-6.0, H-5, R-1, ER-0, K-7, BB-0). Save-Sloan (IP-1.0, BB-1). L-Hutchinson (IP-3.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-2, BB-0). McKenzie (IP-4.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-5,BB-3, HBP-1). Hitting-Ironton: Trevor Kleinman 1-4 RBI, Nate Bias 1-2 2B RBI, Cole Freeman 1-3, Jacob Sloan 1-2, Ian Ginger 1-3; WHS: Creed Warren 1-4, Cooper McKenzie 2-3, Jake Darling 1-3, Cole Estep 1-3 RBI.