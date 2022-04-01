Brammer, Vikings hold off Redmen

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — What a difference a day makes. Or in this case, 3 days.

After losing 10-1 to Rock Hill on Monday, the Vikings rode the arm of Caden Brammer to bounce back and hold off the Redmen 5-4 on Thursday.

Brammer tossed a complete game allowing just 3 hits, striking out 6, walking one and no earned runs.

“Brammer threw the ball well. He only threw 73 pitches before the last inning,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

“We played good defense until the last inning. We hit a little better than we have been which was nice to see.”

The Vikings (2-1) had 12 hits as Brayden Webb went 3-for-3 with a double, Levi Best 3-4 and Brammer 2-4.

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Webb after Best singled and stole second.

Symmes Valley opened up a 5-0 lead with 4 runs in the fourth.

Luke Niece and Ethan Patterson tarted the inning with base hits. The duo pulled off a double steal and scored on a hit by Logan Justice.

Best reached on an error and Brammer and Webb followed with RBI singles.

The Redmen mounted a comeback with 4 runs in the seventh.

Dawson Lewis singled, Isaiah Kelly and Jaedon Stevens reached on errors and Tyler Brammer had a 2-run double. A run scored on a fielder’s choice and the final run on a ground out.

Lewis went 2-for-3 for Rock Hill.

Rock Hill 000 000 4 = 4 3 1

Sym. Valley 001 400 x = 5 12 3

Tristan Pemberton, Tyler Brammer (4) and Isaiah Kelly. Caden Brammer and Nick Strow. W-C. Brammer (IP-7.0, H-3, R-4, ER-0, K-6, BB-1). L-Pemberton (IP-3.2, H-8, R-4, ER-4, K-6, BB-0). T. Brammer (IP-2.1, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-0). Hitting-RH: Dawson Lewis 2-3, Tyler Brammer 1-3 2B 2-RBI; SV: Levi Best 3-4, Caden Brammer 2-4, Brayden Webb 3-3 2B 2-RBI, Luke Niece 1-3, Aiden Hieronimus 1-2, Ethan Patterson 1-2, Logan Justice 1-3.