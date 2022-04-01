County moves to ‘Low’ in CDC ranking

But ranks second in state for new cases

Lawrence County ranked second in the state for new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio for the week of March 17-24, though reported cases were lower than the department’s last listing from two weeks ago.

The department listed 25 new cases for the week in the county, a decline from the 49 new cases it reported from March 3-10.

Two hospitalizations were reported, with no deaths. Eight hospitalizations and two deaths were reported two weeks prior.

While the county is ranked second in the state, it has been moved to “Low,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s ranking for transmission of the virus and has a positivity rate of 13.6 percent according to the Ohio Department of Health, down from 33 percent two weeks ago when it was ranked “High.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 43.22 percent of the population in Lawrence County is fully vaccinated. Using the CDC’s numbers, 51.8 percent is fully vaccinated.

The county health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics, providing initial doses and booster shots. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies. For more information, call 740-532-3962.