Davis’ perfect game lead Hornets to win

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Landon Davis was as perfect as he could be.

Davis fired a 5-inning perfect game and the Coal Grove Hornets blanked the Green Bobcats 14-0 on Thursday.

Davis threw just 57 pitches of which 40 went for strikes.

“He threw an absolute gem. He pounded the strike zone. His curveball was hooking and he had control of his fastball,” said Hornets’ coach Blair Demetroules.

Coal Grove (1-2) got 4 runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Owen Johnson was hit by a pitch, went to second on a balk. He stole third and scored when Davis was safe on an error. Connor Harrison singled, Landon Johnson grounded out as a run scored.

Harrison scored on a passed ball, Jake Stevens stole second and third and came home on a passed ball.

The Hornets added a run in the second when Owen Johnson walked, stole second, moved up on a ground out and came home on a hit by Landon Johnson.

The lead went to 8-0 in the third.

A.J. Daniels tripled, Bloomfield was hit by a pitch and Wes Runyon hit a sacrifice fly. Owen Johnson also hit a sacrifice fly and Davis singled in a run.

The final 6 runs scored in the fourth.

Landon Johnson singled and went to third on a sacrifice bunt, Daniels was hit by a pitch and Bloomfield walked to load the bases.

Runyon singled in a run, 2 runs scored on a passed ball, Owen Johnson doubled home a run, Davis hit a sacrifice fly and Harrison was safe on an error to complete the uprising.

Landon Johnson was 2-3 as the Hornets got 8 total hits.

Coal Grove goes to Portsmouth West on Saturday.

Green 000 00 = 0 0 2

Coal Grove 413 6x = 14 8 0

Landon Lewis, Austin Ray (4) and Braxton Conschafsky. Landon Davis and Devin Bloomfield, Joey Scarberry (4). W-Davis (K-8, BB-0). L-Lewis (IP-3.0, H-5, R-8, ER-6, K-0, BB-4, HBP-2). Ray (IP-1.0, R-6, ER-5, H-3, BB-2, HBP-3, K-1). Hitting-CG: Owen Johnson 1-2, Landon Davis 1-4, Connor Harrison 1-3, Landon Johnson 2-3, A.J. Daniels 1-3, Devin Bloomfield 1-1, Wes Runyon 1-3.