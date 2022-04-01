Flyers ‘run’ past Western in SOC opener, 23-7

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LATHAM — There’s a rumor game officials had to install an electronic traffic recording device at home plate on Wednesday.

The St. Joseph Flyers erupted for 23 runs as they opened Southern Ohio Conference play with a 23-7 win over the Western Indians.

Kai Coleman was the main instigator of the run barrage as he went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and 4 runs batted in.

Blake Stuntebeck also went 3-4 with 2 RBI and Matthew Heighton was 1-2 with a double and 4 RBI.

St. Joseph (4-0, 1-0) built an 11-1 lead in the second inning and it went to 18-6 after 3 innings.

In the first, Coleman tripled to start the game and 4 walks and an error followed and then the rally was capped by Coleman with an RBI single.

The Flyers scored 6 runs in the top of the second.

Elijah Rowe was hit by a pitch, Stuntebeck and Mark Hodges singled and Drew Brown had an RBI double.

Darryn Harvey walked, a passed ball scored a run and Coleman doubled to clear the bases.

After Western got a run in the bottom of the inning, the Flyers scored 7 more runs in the top of the third.

Elijah Rowe singled, stole second and scored on a hit by Stuntebeck. Michael Mahlmeister and Wesley Neal walked and Brown hit a sacrifice fly.

Harvey walked, Landon Rowe reached on an error and Heighton had a 3-run double. Elijah Rowe walked, Stuntebeck singled and Mahlmeister reached on an error for a run.

The Indians came back with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning but the Flyers got all 5 back in the fourth.

Brown walked, Harvey was hit by a pitch and Landon Rowe had an RBI single. Coleman was hit by a pitch, Heighton grounded out as a run scored, Elijah Rowe was safe on an error for a run, Stuntebeck hit a sacrifice fly and Mahlmeister had an RBI single.

Brown was 1-2 with a double and 2 RBI, Landon Rowe 1-4 and 2 RBI, Elijah Rowe and Hodges each 1-2 and an RBI, and Mahlmeister 1-3 and 3 RBI.

St. Joseph 567 50 = 23 12 6

Western 015 10 = 7 7 10

Drew Brown, Landon Rowe (3), Kai Coleman (5) and Michael Mahlmeister. Brady Hatfield, Trey Satterind (2), Chase Carter (4), Luke Smith (4) and Wyatt Groom. W-Brown (IP-2.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-2,BB-2, HBP-1). Rowe (IP-0.2, H-3, R-5, ER-2, BB-1, HBP-4). Coleman (IP-2.1, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-4, BB-0). L-Hatfield (IP-1.0, H-2, R-5, ER-3, BB-5). Satterind (IP-2.0, H-8, R-13, ER-4, K-1, BB-5, HPB-1). Carter (IP-0.0, H-1, R-3, ER-3, BB-1, HBP-1). Smith (IP-2.0, H-1, R-2, HBP-1). Hitting-StJ: Kai Coleman 3-4 2B 3B 4-RBI, Matt Heighton 1-2 2B 4-RBI, Elijah Rowe 1-2 RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 3-4 2-RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-3 3-RBI, Matt Hodges 1-2 RBI, Drew Brown 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Darryn Harvey RBI, Landon Rowe 1-4 2-RBI; Western: Brady Hatfield 1-3 3B, Chase Carter 2-3 BI, Cutter Clay 2-2 RBI, Wessley Satterfield 1-2 RBI, Wyatt Grooms 1-2 2-RBI.