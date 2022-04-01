Lady Dragons power way past Lady Vikings

Published 10:22 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The rock group AC/DC had an album called “Power Up!” The Fairland Lady Dragons had it on loop.


Fairland Lady Dragons’ Ally Shepherd connects for one of her two home runs during Thursday’s win over the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings. (Josh Wilson Photography/facebook)

The Lady Dragons slugged 5 home runs as they beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 12-1 on Thursday in a run rule game.

Katie Pruitt went 3-for-3 with 2 home runs and had 4 runs batted in to lead an 11-hit assault. Ally Shepherd was 2-3 and belted 2 home runs as she got 3 RBI while Made McKinley was 3-3 with a home run and 2 RBI.

Symmes Valley became part of the power display as she hit a solo home run in the second for the Lady Vikings’ only run.

Kylee Salyer got the win as she worked the first 2 innings. She gave up 3 hits, one earned run and struck out one.

Shepherd finished up and allowed just 2 hits and she struck out 3 with no walks.

Desiree Simpson was 2-2 for the Lady Vikings.

Sym. Valley 010 00 = 1 5 1

Fairland  260 4x = 12 11 2

Lauren Wells, Kylie Thompson (2) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Kylee Salyer, Ally Shepherd (3) and Makena Black. W-Salyer (IP-2.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-0). Shepherd (IP-3.0, H-2, R-0, K-3, BB-0). L-Wells (IP-1.2, H-6, R-8, ER-8, K-2, BB-3). Thompson (IP-2., H-5, R-4, ER-4). Hitting-SV: Jordie Ellison 1-3, Kylie Thompson 1-2, Madison French 1-2 HR, Desiree Simpson 2-2; FHS: Katie Dehart 1-3 2-RBI, Katie Pruitt 3-3 2-HR 4-RBI, Ally Shepherd 2-3 2-HR 3-RBI, Cierra Lyon 1-3, Katy Bell 1-3 2B, Madi McKinley 3-3 HR 2-RBI.

