Lady Dragons power way past Lady Vikings

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The rock group AC/DC had an album called “Power Up!” The Fairland Lady Dragons had it on loop.

The Lady Dragons slugged 5 home runs as they beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 12-1 on Thursday in a run rule game.

Katie Pruitt went 3-for-3 with 2 home runs and had 4 runs batted in to lead an 11-hit assault. Ally Shepherd was 2-3 and belted 2 home runs as she got 3 RBI while Made McKinley was 3-3 with a home run and 2 RBI.

Symmes Valley became part of the power display as she hit a solo home run in the second for the Lady Vikings’ only run.

Kylee Salyer got the win as she worked the first 2 innings. She gave up 3 hits, one earned run and struck out one.

Shepherd finished up and allowed just 2 hits and she struck out 3 with no walks.

Desiree Simpson was 2-2 for the Lady Vikings.

Sym. Valley 010 00 = 1 5 1

Fairland 260 4x = 12 11 2

Lauren Wells, Kylie Thompson (2) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Kylee Salyer, Ally Shepherd (3) and Makena Black. W-Salyer (IP-2.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-0). Shepherd (IP-3.0, H-2, R-0, K-3, BB-0). L-Wells (IP-1.2, H-6, R-8, ER-8, K-2, BB-3). Thompson (IP-2., H-5, R-4, ER-4). Hitting-SV: Jordie Ellison 1-3, Kylie Thompson 1-2, Madison French 1-2 HR, Desiree Simpson 2-2; FHS: Katie Dehart 1-3 2-RBI, Katie Pruitt 3-3 2-HR 4-RBI, Ally Shepherd 2-3 2-HR 3-RBI, Cierra Lyon 1-3, Katy Bell 1-3 2B, Madi McKinley 3-3 HR 2-RBI.