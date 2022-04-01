Redwomen get wins over Lady Vikings, Lady ’Cats

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Two up, two down.

The Rock Hill Redwomen began the season by beating the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 10-1 and the Green Lady Bobcats 7-0.

The Redwomen led the Lady Vikings just 2-1 after 4 innings before scoring 8 times in the next 2 frames.

Rock Hill took a 1-0 lead in the first when Aleigha Matney singled,, stole second and scored on Neveah Hackworth’s base hit.

The Lady Vikings tied the game in the second when Jocelyn Carpenter reached on an error and scored on Kylie Maynard’s ground out.

Rock Hill regained the lead with a run in the third when Matney was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a hit by Hackworth.

The Redwomen scored 2 in the fifth. Matney singled, Charlie Long was safe on an error, Hackworth hit a sacrifice fly and Abby Morrison had an RBI single.

Rock Hill blew the game open with 6 runs in the sixth.

Karlee Gillispie and Tabby Miller walked to start the inning and Emma Stevens had an RBI single.

Matney double for a run, Long walked Hackworth was safe on an error and Morrison doubled home a pair. Tori Adkins followed with an RBI double.

Gillispie went the distance for the win as she allowed just 3 hits, struck out 5 and walked 5.

Aleigha Matney was 2-2, Hackworth 2-3 and Morrison 2-4 at the plate.

On Thursday, freshman Isabelle Melvin pitched a complete game shutout as she gave up just two singles – both to Emily Brady — while striking out 10 with no walks.

Rock Hill got what proved to be the only run it needed in the first inning when Aleigha Matney reached on an error, went to third on a hit by Charlie Long and scored on a wild pitch.

Two runs scored in the second as Tabbi Miller singled, Shaylin Matney walked, Emma Stevens singled to load the bases, Aleigha Matney walked to force in a run and Long hit into a fielder’s choice for an RBI.

A run scored in the fourth when Aleigha Matney singled, went to second on a sacrifice by Long and scored on Nevaeh Hackworth’s ground out.

The lead went to 5-0 in the fifth on a double by Karlee Gillispie and a single by Shaylin Matney.

In the sixth, Long singled and Hackworth tripled for a run and Abby Morrison grounded out for an RBI.

Tuesday’s Game

Sym. Valley 010 000 0 = 1 3 4

Rock Hill 101 026 x = 10 9 4

Lauren Wells, Kylie Thompson (6) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Karlee Gillispie and Shaylin Matney. W-Gillispie (IP-7.0, H-3, R-1, ER–0, K-5, BB-5). L-Wells (IP-5.1, H-7, R-8, ER-7, K-2, BB-4). Thompson (IP-0.2, H-2, R-2, ER-0). Hitting-SV: Emma Ridenour 1-4, Desiree Simpson 1-4, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-4; RH: Aleigha Matney 2-2 2B RBI, Nevaeh Hackworth 2-3 3-RBI, Abby Morrison 2-4 2-RBI, Tori Adkins 1-3 RBI 2B, Tabbi Miller 1-2, Emmi Stevens 1-3 RBI.

Thursday’s Game

Green 000 000 0 = 0 2 1

Rock Hill 120 112 x = 7 8 1

Emily Brady and Kailyn Neal. Isabelle Melvin and Shaylin Matney. W-Melvin (IP-7.0, H-2, R-0, K-10, BB-0). L-Brady (IP-6.0, H-8, R-7, ER-6, K-0, BB-7). Hitting-Green: E. Brady 2-3; RH: Aleigha Matney 1-3 RBI, Charlie Long 2-3, Nevaeh Hackworth 1-4 3B 2-RBI, Abby Morrison 2-RBI, Karlee Gillispie 1-3 2B, Tabbi Miller 1-2, Shaylin Matney 1-2 RBI, Emmi Stevens 1-2.