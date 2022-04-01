Reuben Taylor Jr.

May 5, 1941–March 30, 2022

Reuben Taylor Jr., 80, of Ironton, passed away March 30, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Reuben was born May 5, 1941, in Cadiz, Kentucky, a son to the late Rubin and Dora (Thomas) Taylor.

Reuben attended Ironton High School and was a self-employed auto body finisher.

He was an active member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, the Providence Laymen’s Auxiliary, as well as being a part of the Men’s Choir of Mt. Olive.

Reuben was known for his famous BBQ ribs and enjoyed sitting on his porch, smiling and waving at everyone who passed by.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Edward Taylor; his beloved niece, Dora Young; and son-in-law, Richard L. Morrow Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory are son, Rev. Reuben “Larry” (Julie) Taylor; of Washington, DC; two daughters, Cassandra (Phil) Griffin and Trenda Morrow, both of Cleveland; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; sister, Dorsey (Deotis) Conwell; brother, Jason (Susan) Taylor; uncle, Ray (Emma) Taylor; two aunts, Lillian (Rev. Lincoln) Bingham and Naomi Birl; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends

Funeral service will be noon on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Melvin Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

