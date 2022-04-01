Young Pointers shake off opening loss to pick up pair of wins

Staff Report

SOUTH POINT — Youth was served.

The youthful South Point Pointers began the season against the young Portsmouth West Senators last Saturday.

In a diaper dandy of a game, West got 2 runs in the 8th inning to edge the Pointers 8-6.

Coach Zack Jenkins was anxious as the Pointers began their season.

“Coming off a 5-23 season and starting six freshman and sophomores in the opener, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Jenkins.

“I knew West was young as well, but they’re well coached. (Larry) Goodwin does a good job getting his teams prepared to play.

“Six of their eight runs were scored with two outs in the frame. But for a young team it’s a learning curve that I think will make us better in the long run.”

Scoring Recap

Top 1st: Jakob Tipton walked after 2 groundouts to start the game, Jacob Davis singled Tipton to 3rd, Tucker Spriggs singled in Tipton and Davis, Ryan Tatman singled Spriggs to 3rd, Spriggs scored on a passed ball. (3-0 PW)

Bottom 2nd: Gage Chapman singled with one out, stole 2nd, Ethan Layne singled Chapman to 3rd, Chapman scored and Layne moved up on a wild pitch. (3-1 PW)

Bottom 4th: Brayden Hanshaw hit solo HR first pitch of the inning. Gage Chapman doubled, Kolton Layman walked, Ethan Layne doubled to score Chapman, Layman scored on a wild pitch. (4-3 SP)

Bottom 5th: Blaine Freeman singled with 1 out, Hanshaw singled, Freeman and Hanshaw stole 2nd and 3rd, Chapman singled in both runners. (6-3 SP)

Top 6th: Sayre was HBP with 2 outs, Tipton doubled in Sayre, Davis doubled in Tipton, Spriggs singled to score Davis. (6-6)

Top 8th: Davis singled with 2 outs, Spriggs doubled, after an intentional walk to load the bases, Coleman hits a 2-run double. (8-6 PW)

Prts. West 300 003 01 = 8 13 1

So. Point 010 320 00 = 6 10 1

Jacob Davis, Jakob Tipton (6) and Eli Sayre. Brayden Hanshaw, Kolton Layman (6) and Joey Lobaldo. W-Tipton (IP-3.0, H-1, R-0, K-5, BB-2). Davis (IP-5.0, R-6, ER-6, H-9, K-9, BB-1). L-Layman (IP-3.0, H-1, R-0, K-5, BB-2). Hanshaw (IP-5.0, R-3, ER-3, H-7, K-5, BB-2).

Hitting–PW: Eli Sayre 1-4, Jakob Tipton 1-4 2B RBI, Jacob Davis 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Tucker Spriggs 4-5 2B 2RBI, Ryan Tatman 2-5, Coleman 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Buddy Perry 1-2; SP: Nakian Dawson 1-5, Blaine Freeman 2-4, Brayden Hanshaw 2-4 HR RBI, Gage Chapman 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Ethan Layne 2-3 2B RBI.

Game 2

South Point 8

Grace Christian 4

SOUTH POINT — After falling to Portsmouth West earlier in the day, the Pointers used a big 5-run rally in the sixth inning to beat Grace Christian 8-4.

“This was a good bounce back for us after coming off a tough loss in the morning game to West,” said Jenkins.

“Even falling behind early we never panicked and chipped away at their lead. Our defense played really well I felt like behind our pitchers and set the tone for us.”

Joey Lobaldo was 2-3 with a double as the Pointers managed 5 hits.

Scoring Recap

Top 1st: Grant Webb singled with 2 outs, Marhall Cummings followed with a single, Luke Tanner then singled home Webb. (1-0 GC)

Top 2nd: Tucker Ball singled to leadoff, moved up to 2nd on a groundout, Andy Garcia singled Ball to 3rd on an infield hit, Porter was HBP to load the bases, Brady Johnston walked to score Ball, Webb hit a sac fly to left to score Garcia. (3-0 GC)

Bottom 3rd: Nakian Dawson reached on an error with 2 outs, stole 2nd, Levi Lawson singled to drive in Dawson. (3-1 GC)

Top 4th: Garcia reached on an infield single to leadoff, Johnston walked, Webb reached on a fielders choice to move Garcia to 3rd, Cummings reached on an error to score Garcia. (4-1 GC)

Bottom 4th: Joey Lobaldo singled with one out, moved to 2nd on a wild pitch, stole 3rd, Chapman walked, stole 2nd, Lobaldo scored on a passed ball, Chapman to 3rd. Layman and Runyon walked to load the bases. Chapman then scored on a passed ball. (4-3 GC)

Bottom 6th: Lobaldo doubled to lead off the inning, Chapman was HBP, Ethan Layne singled to score Lobaldo, Chapman scored on Kolton Layman’s groundout, Ethan Layne stole 3rd and scored on a wild pitch, Tanner Runyon was HBP, stole 2nd and went to 3rd on a wild pitch, Nakian Dawson reached on an error to score Runyon, stole 2nd and scored after 2 passed balls. (8-4 SP)

“Blaine Freeman came in a threw the best he’s thrown in his 2 seasons. Not allowing a base runner over the final 3 innings really helped us to come back and get our bats going,” said Jenkins.

“Overall for the opening day I thought the freshman and sophomores proved they belong at the varsity level and really carried us.”

Grace Christian 120 100 0 = 4 6 3

South Point 001 205 x = 8 5 1

Grant Webb, Luke Tanner (6) and Brady Johnston. Nakian Dawson, Blaine Freeman (4) and Gage Chapman. W-Freeman (IP-3.0, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-0). Dawson (IP-4.0, H-6, R-4, ER-3, K-4, BB-2). L-Webb (IP-5.0, H-4, R-5, ER-4, K-4, BB-3). Tanner (IP-1.0, H-1, R-3, ER-3).

Hitting: Grace Christian: Brady Johnston 0-2 RBI, Grant Webb 1-3 RBI, Marshall Cummings 1-4, Luke Tanner 1-4 RBI, Tucker Ball 1-1, Garcia 2-3.; SP: Nakian Dawson 0-4 RBI, Levi Lawson 1-4 RBI, Brayden Hanshaw 1-3, Joey Lobaldo 2-3 2B, Ethan Layne 1-3 RBI, Kolton Layman 0-2 RBI.

Game 3

South Point 12

South Gallia 2

SOUTH POINT — There was no need for extra innings or comebacks this time.

The South Point Pointers rolled to a 12-2 win over the South Gallia Rebels in a run rule game on Monday.

Levi Lawson got the complete game as he gave up 7 hits, fanned 3, walked 2 and allowed 2 earned run.

Lawson was 2-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Blaine Freeman and Joey Lobaldo each went 2-3 with 2 RBI while Nakian Dawson was 2-4.

“It was nice to see Levi Lawson get himself going in this game after having a rough opening double header at the plate,” said Jenkins.

Our 2-6 hitters all collected 2 hits a piece to bring in a lot of our damage at the plate. I felt we did a good job of hitting with guys in scoring position and keeping our strike out rates low forcing them to make plays.”

Scoring Recap

Bottom 1st: Ethan Layne hit a leadoff single, stole 2nd, moved over on a groundout, Brayden Hanshaw hit an rbi double, stole 3rd and scored on Blaine Freeman’s single, Freeman stole 2nd and scored on Joey Lobaldo single. (3-0 SP)

Bottom 2nd: Ethan Layne was HBP with 2 outs, Levi Lawson hit a run scoring double, Brayden Hanshaw followed with an rbi double to drive in Lawson, Gage Chapman walked, Hanshaw and Chapman stole 2nd and 3rd, Hanshaw scored on throwing error. (6-0 SP)

Bottom 3rd: Nakian Dawson hit a 1 out single, stole second, moved to 3rd on Kolton Layman’s fly out and scored on a wild pitch. (7-0 SP)

Top 4th- Oram hit a lead off single, stole 2nd, moved to 3rd on a wild pitch and scored on Davis ground out to 2nd. (7-1 SP)

Bottom 4th: Levi Lawson hit a one out single, stole 2nd and moved to 3rd on wild pitch. Brayden Hanshaw reached on an error scoring Lawson, moved to 2nd on throwing error. Gage Chapman lined out to right moving Hanshaw to 3rd. Blaine Freeman then hit an rbi triple. Joey Lobaldo followed with a single to score Freeman, Nakian Dawson singled and got in a run down which caused a throwing error. Lobaldo scored on the throwing error. Kolton then reached on a throwing error that scored Dawson. (12-1 SP)

Top 5th: Williams beat out an infield hit with 2 outs, Oram followed with a single to left, they stole 2nd and 3rd, Williams scored when the throw to 3rd went into left field. Lawson then induced a groundout to end the game. (12-2 SP).

South Gallia 000 11 = 2 7 4

South Point 331 5x = 12 11 0

Unrue and Oram. Levi Lawson and Joey Lobaldo. W-Lawson (IP-5.0, H-7, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-2). L-Unrue (IP-4.0, H-11, R-12, ER-3, K-3, BB-2).

Hitting: SG- Williams 2-3, Oram 2-3, Davis 0-3 RBI, Combs 1-2, Unrue 1-2, Rossiner 1-2. SP- Ethan Layne 1-3, Levi Lawson 2-3 2B RBI, Brayden Hanshaw 2-3 (2) 2B 2 RBI, Blaine Freeman 2-3 3B 2RBI, Joey Lobaldo 2-3 2RBI, Nakian Dawson 2-3.