Ironton falls to Gallia in pitchers duel, 2-1

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Sometimes the stars just don’t align in the right order.

Ironton got outstanding pitching from Jon Wylie and Chaydan Kerns but it wasn’t enough as the Fighting Tigers lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to the Gallipolis. Blue Devils and pitcher Zane Loveday.

“That was just a well-pitched game by all three pitchers. Gallipolis was able to get one more run than us,” said Ironton coach Travis Wylie.

Wylie went the first 4 innings allowing 2 hits, no runs and striking out 7. Kerns came on to finish and gave up 4 hits, 2 runs — one earned — and had a strikeout.

Zane Loveday pitched a one-hitter, stuck out 8 and walked 4. The only hit was a two-out single by Brady Moatz to left field in the seventh inning.

“With his shoulder, we’re watching the pitch count with Jon this early in the season. Kerns threw well. We just have to start hitting the ball hard somewhere,” said coach Wylie.

“Loveday pitched well. He’s a solid pitcher and he had his off-speed working. We need to fix things offensively.”

The game was scoreless until the fifth when each team got a run.

Conner Roe got a one-out single and Peyton Owens bunted and reached on an error. The runners moved up on a passed ball and Maddux Camden squeezed the run home.

Ironton n the bottom of the inning, Jacob Sloan walked and went to second on Matt Sheridan’s sacrifice.

Sloan raced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Ian Ginger hit a sacrifice fly.

Gallipolis (3-1, 1-0) scored the winning run in the top of the seventh.

With two outs, Owens singled and Camden doubled to left field as the run scored.

Ironton will host Fairland on Monday.

Gallipolis 000 010 1 = 2 6 0

Ironton 000 010 0 = 1 1 1

Zane Loveday and Cole Hines. Jon Wylie, Chaydan Kerns (5) and Cole Freeman. W-Loveday (IP-7.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-8, BB-4, HBP-1, WP). L-Kerns (IP-3.0, H-4, R-2, ER-1, K-1, BB-0, HBP-2). Wylie (IP-4.0, H-2, R-0, K-7, BB-0). Hitting-Gallia: Maddux Camden 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Cole Hines 1-3 2B, Zane Loveday 1-3, Conner Roe 1-3, Peyton Owens 1-3; Ironton: Brady Moatz 1-1, Ian Ginger RBI.