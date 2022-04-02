Lady Hornets split games decided in 7th inning

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — It all came down to the last inning for the Coal Grove Lady Hornets.

In two games last week, Coal Grove rallied for 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat the Russell Lady Red Devils 9-8 but lost in the bottom of the seventh to the Greenup County Lady Musketeers 9-8.

On Tuesday, Rylee Harmon was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and 4 runs batted in to pace Coal Grove’s 13-hit attack.

Kaleigh Murphy was also 3-4, Katie Deeds 3-5 with 2 RBI, Jordyn Dale 2-4, Jaden McComas 1-4 and Rylee Black 1-4 with a home run for Coal Grove (2-1).

Abbie Deeds went the distance for the win. She struck out 4, walked 6, allowed 7 hits and only 5 of the 8 runs were earned.

Russell (2-6) had 7 his with Samantha Roark going 3-3 with a triple and RBI and Lilly Holland 1-3 with a double and 3 RBI.

On Thursday, Rilee Dillow hit a one-out home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie game and give the Greenup County Lady Musketeers a 9-8 win over the Lady Hornets.

Kaleigh Murphy went- 5-5 with a double and 2 RBI to lead a 16-hit attack for Coal Grove.

Jaden McComas was 3-4 with a home run and 2 RBI and Kassidy Travis was 2-4.

Katie Deeds, Jordyn Dale, Abbie Deeds, Rylee Harmon, Ellie Delaware and Rylee Black all had one hit.

Thursday’s Game

Coal Grove 102 202 2 = 9 13 3

Russell 500 021 0 = 8 7 4

Abbie Deeds and Katie Deeds. Audrey Patel, Lili Smith (5) and Lilly Holland. W-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-7, R-8, ER-5, K-4, BB-6). L-Smith (IP-3.0, H-6, R-4, ER-4, K-5, BB-2). Patel (IP-4.0, H-7, R-5, ER-4, K-7, BB-2). Hitting-CG Kaleigh Murphy 3-4, Jordyn Dale 2-4, Rylee Harmon 3-4 2-2B 3B 4-RBI, Katie Deeds 3-5 2-RBI, Jaden McComas 1-4 RBI, Rylee Black 1-4 HR RBI; RHS: Raegan Osborn 1-4, Allyson Rulen 1-2, Lilly Holland 1-3 2B 3-RBI, Samantha Roark 3-3 3B RBI, Reese Cameron 1-2 RBI.

Tuesday’s Game

Coal Grove 112 040 0 = 8 16 3

Greenup Co. 202 040 1 = 9 11 1

Kaleigh Murphy and Katie Deeds. Josey Kegley, Rilee Dillow (5), Bailey Potter and Maddy Steele. W-Potter (IP-2.2, H-6, R-4, ER-4, K-0, BB-1). Dillow (IP-2.1, H-6, R-4, ER-3, K-2, BB-0). Kegley (IP-2.0, H-3, R-0, K-3, BB-0). L-Murphy (IP-6.1, H-11, R-9, ER-6, K-5, BB-1). Hitting-CG: Kassidy Travis 2-4, Katie Deeds 1-4 RBI, Jordyn Dale 1-5 3B 2-RBI, Jaden McComas 3-4 HR 2-RBI, Kaleigh Murphy 5-5 2B 2-RBI, Abbie Deeds 1-4, Rylee Harmon 1-4, Ellie Delawder 1-4 RBI, Rylee Black 1-4; GrCo: Rilee Dillow 2-4 HR 2B 2-RBI, Hannah Blevins 2-4, Maddy Steele 1-4, Laela Matthews 2-4 3B 3-RBI, Brooklyn Greene 1-3 2B, Kamrin Chapman 1-4, Skyler Lawrence 3-4 HR 2-RBI, Kaylie Lawrence 2-4