Salyer, Pruitt help Fairland get win

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Fairland Lady Dragons seem to have a thing for home runs right now.

After hitting 5 home runs on Thursday, the Lady Dragons hit 3 more as they beat the Coal Grove Hornets 6-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Saturday.

Kaylee Sawyer went 3-for-3 with a double and 2 home runs to lead the Fairland offense. Katie Pruitt belted a solo shot for the other Fairland home run.

Katie Dehart was 2-4 as Fairland collected 7 hits.

Coal Grove (2-2, 0-1) was limited to 5 hits by Ally Shepherd and Salyer. Shepherd went 5 innings giving up 4 hits and striking out 3. Salyer had 2 strikeouts and gave up a hit in 2 innings of work.

Jordyn Dale went 2-3 to pace Coal Grove. Kaleigh Murphy, Rylee Black and Jaden McComas all went 1-3.

Fairland 201 021 0 = 6 7 1

Coal Grove 000 000 0 = 0 5 1

Ally Shepherd, Kaylee Salyer (6) and Makena Black. Kaleigh Murphy and Katie Deeds. W-Shepherd (IP-5.0, H-4, R-0, K-3, BB-0). Salyer (IP-2.0, H-1, R-0, K-2, BB-0). L-Murphy (IP-7.0, H-7, R-6, ER-5, K-6, BB-2). Hitting-FHS: Kaylee Salyer 3-3 2B 2-HR 3-RBI, Katie Dehart 2-4 RBI, Katie Pruitt 1-3 HR RBI, Katy Bell 1-3 RBI; CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-3, Jordyn Dale 2-3, Rylee Black 1-3, Jaden McComas 1-3.