Dragons slip past Fighting Tigers

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Fairland Dragons were able to make tuna salad out of tuna.

Using just one hit, the Dragons were able to score 2 runs and made it stand up for a 2-1 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers on Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

The game was scoreless until Fairland (2-1, 1-) manufactured a couple of runs in the fourth.

Alex Rogers walked and Niko Kiritsy singled to start the inning. An out later, the runners moved up on a wild pitch and Cooper Cummings hit a sacrifice fly. Kiritsy then scored on a passed ball.

Ironton (1-3, 0-2) got its run in the fifth on a leadoff single by Jon Wylie and a 2-out triple by Trevor Kleinman and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Ironton threatened in the bottom of the inning.

Trevor Kleinman was hit by a pitch and an out later Connor Kleinman singled. Brady Moatz singled to load the bases.

But a force out at home on a controversial call. The next batter flied out to end the inning.

The Fighting Tigers threatened in the sixth when Connor Kleinman walked and Jacob Sloan singled but were left stranded.

Wylie walked leading off the bottom of the seventh but deliver Tyler Sammons was able to get a strikeout, ground out and line out to center field to end the game.

Rogers went 5-plus innings for the win. He gave up 5 hits, one earned run, struck out one, walked one and hit a batter.

Sammons got the save with 2 innings of work as he gave up one hit, struck out 3 and walked one.

Trevor Kleinman pitched an excellent game only to be saddled with the loss. He went the distance allowing just 2 hits, striking out 4, walking 2 and only one run was earned.

Fairland 000 200 0 = 2 1 0

Ironton 000 000 0 = 0 6 0

Alex Rogers, Tyler Sammons (6) and Cooper Cummings. Trevor Kleinman and Cole Freeman. W-Rogers (IP-5.0, H-5, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1, WP-1). Save-Sammons (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-3, BB-1). L-Kleinman (IP-7.0, H-2, R-2, ER-1, K-4, BB-2, WP-1). Hitting-FHS: Niko Kiritsy 1-1, Cooper Cummings RBI; Ironton: Nate Bias 1-4, Connor Kleinman 1-2, Brady Moatz 1-3, Jacob Sloan 1-3, Jon Wylie 1-2, Trevor Kleinman 1-2 3B RBI.