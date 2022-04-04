Flyers ride Stuntebeck’s one-hitter by Clay, 15-0

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Blake Stuntebeck could have been called Blake Stunning.

The senior right-hander turned in a stunning performance as he struck out 16 batters and allowed only one hit and the St. Joseph Flyers pounded the Portsmouth Clay Panthers 15-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“He was on today,” Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant. “Their first batted got a weak infield hit and then other than a couple of walks, he was lights out the rest of the game.”

The Flyers (7-0, 3-0) banged out 13 hits with Stuntebeck going 4-for-5 with 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in.

Brady Medinger was 3-5 with a double and 4 RBI, Elijah Rowe 2-4 and an RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-2 with 2 RBI and Landon Rowe 1-2 and an RBI.

Kai Coleman was 1-3, Drew Brown 1-5 with an RBI and Matthew Heighton and RBI to complete the Flyers’ offense.

Clay’s only hit was an infield single by Carson Porginski leading off the bottom of the first inning.

The Flyers got a run in the first when Coleman singled, stole second and scored after a couple of ground outs.

St. Joseph got 4 runs in the fifth inning to lead 5-0.

Heighton and Coleman walked and Medinger belted a 2-run double. Elijah Rowe singled and Medinger scored on an error. Stuntebeck then doubled in a run.

The Flyers erupted for 10 runs in the seventh inning against 3 different pitchers.

Mahlmeister singled in 2 runs with the bases loaded, Brown singled home run, Wesley Neal was safe on an error, Heighton grounded out for an RBI, 2 runs scored on wild pitches, Medinger doubled in a run and Elijah Rowe and Stuntebeck each had RBI singles.

The Flyers host Green on Wednesday.

St. Joseph 100 040 (10) = 15 13 0

Ports. Clay 000 000 0 = 0 1 3

Blake Stuntebeck and Michael Mahlmeister. Carson Porginski, Drew Zuffe (5), Brandon Malone (7), Hayden Moore (7), Dawson James (7) and Mitchell King. W-Stuntebeck (IP-7.0, H-1, K-16, BB-2). L-Porginski (IP-4.1, H-4, R-5, ER-5, K-6, BB-4, HBP-1). Zueffe (IP1.2, H-2, R-0, K-2, BB-0, HBP-1). Malone (IP-0.1, H-4, R-6, ER-5, BB-1, HBP-1). Moore (IP-0.0, H-0, R-2, ER-2, BB-2, WP-4). James (IP-0.2, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-St.Joe: Kai Coleman 1-3, Brady Medinger 3-5 2B 4-RBI, Elijah Rowe 2-4 RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 4-5 2-2B 2-RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 1-2 2-RBI, Drew Brown 1-5 RBI, Matthew Heighton RBI, Landon Rowe 1-2 RBI; Clay: Carson Porginski 1-3.