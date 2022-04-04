Two indicted for sexual material

Two Lawrence County men have been indicted on one charge each of using a minor in sexual material.

Brandon Pruitt, 21, of Kitts Hill, was indicted on one charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. The indictment alleges that on or about Dec.1-18, 2021, Pruitt “knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control” materials that showed a minor participating engaging in sexual activity.

Johnathon Berry, 18, of Proctorville, was indicted on one charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 28, 2021, Berry “knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control” materials that showed a minor engaging in sexual activity.

In another case, a Michigan man was indicted on a number of drug charges.

Antoine Robert Whitney, 41, Detroit, Michigan, was charged with first-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, first-degree possession of 41.66 grams fentanyl-related compound, first-degree felony trafficking and first-degree felony possession of cocaine in the amount of 40.27 grams, and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs for possession of 175 30-mg Oxycodone pills).

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• James D. Stewart, 35, Ashland, Kentucky, three counts of first-degree felony rape.

• Samantha R. Bentley, 27, South Point, second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony trafficking in heroin, fifth degree felony possession of heroin.

• Caleb Dale Cade, 22, Pedro, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Johnathan W. Rayburn, 36, Ironton, fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs.

• Katelyn M. Gibson, 22, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Adam T. Fraback, 37, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Dariana D. Coyne, 32, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Donnie D. Gooding, 40, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Terry Shaver, 44, Chesapeake, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Robert S. Hamlin Jr., 39, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance analog, third-degree tampering with evidence, fifth-degree vandalism.

• Keenan B. Rowe, 22, Ironton, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, fifth-degree felony domestic violence, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jessy L. Ball, 37, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony burglary, first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Ashley J. Honaker, 37, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony burglary, first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Robert Hankins, 19, Kitts Hill, first-degree felony aggravated burglary, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

• Nellie L. Nicholson, 18, Canton, Mississippi, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Lashaun Timothy McClure, 20, Madison Heights, Michigan, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Jumoke D. Sowell, 46, Lebanon, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Bethany S. Graham, 19, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Stuart E. King, 50, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Emory Scott Burke, 41, Ironton, fifth-degree felony forgery, second-degree felony robbery, two counts third-degree felony tampering with evidence, third-degree felony making a terrorist threat, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.