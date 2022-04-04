Two indicted for sexual material

Published 12:00 am Monday, April 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Two Lawrence County men have been indicted on one charge each of using a minor in sexual material.

Brandon Pruitt, 21, of Kitts Hill, was indicted on one charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. The indictment alleges that on or about Dec.1-18, 2021, Pruitt “knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control” materials that showed a minor participating engaging in sexual activity.

Johnathon Berry, 18, of Proctorville, was indicted on one charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 28, 2021, Berry “knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control” materials that showed a minor engaging in sexual activity.

In another case, a Michigan man was indicted on a number of drug charges.

Antoine Robert Whitney, 41, Detroit, Michigan, was charged with first-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, first-degree possession of 41.66 grams fentanyl-related compound, first-degree felony trafficking and first-degree felony possession of cocaine in the amount of 40.27 grams, and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs for possession of 175 30-mg Oxycodone pills).

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• James D. Stewart, 35, Ashland, Kentucky, three counts of first-degree felony rape.

• Samantha R. Bentley, 27, South Point, second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony trafficking in heroin, fifth degree felony possession of heroin.

• Caleb Dale Cade, 22, Pedro, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Johnathan W. Rayburn, 36, Ironton, fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs.

• Katelyn M. Gibson, 22, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Adam T. Fraback, 37, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Dariana D. Coyne, 32, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Donnie D. Gooding, 40, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Terry Shaver, 44, Chesapeake, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Robert S. Hamlin Jr., 39, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance analog, third-degree tampering with evidence, fifth-degree vandalism.

• Keenan B. Rowe, 22, Ironton, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, fifth-degree felony domestic violence, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jessy L. Ball, 37, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony burglary, first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Ashley J. Honaker, 37, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony burglary, first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Robert Hankins, 19, Kitts Hill, first-degree felony aggravated burglary, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

• Nellie L. Nicholson, 18, Canton, Mississippi, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Lashaun Timothy McClure, 20, Madison Heights, Michigan, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Jumoke D. Sowell, 46, Lebanon, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Bethany S. Graham, 19, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Stuart E. King, 50, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Emory Scott Burke, 41, Ironton, fifth-degree felony forgery, second-degree felony robbery, two counts third-degree felony tampering with evidence, third-degree felony making a terrorist threat, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

More News

Guinea pigs make good starter pets

Ohio Business Week inspires next generation of business leaders

First pediatric flu death of season reported in Ohio

Woman ordered to pay for stealing from children’s charity

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will gas prices affect whether you go on vacation this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...