Alan D. Norris Jr.

Aland D. Norris Jr., 84, of Saginaw, Texas, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Saginaw Texas. He was born Sept. 1, 1937, and formerly lived in Ironton.

A funeral service is set for Saturday at Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Fort Worth, Texas.

To view a complete obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit https://brownowensbrumley.com/allen-d-norris-jr-iii.