ARTS AND CULTURE: The Dave and Daphne Show coming to Ironton

The Dave and Daphne Show, featuring Dave Salyer and Daphne Anderson from Nashville, Tennessee will bring their high-energy repertoire of classic country, bluegrass, old-time rock and roll, and gospel music to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Admission is $15, tickets are available at the performance, and students are admitted free. Masks and social distancing are highly recommended. This will be the last performance of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2021-22 concert season.

Dave Salyer and Daphne Anderson are professional musicians and entertainers who live in Nashville yet travel worldwide with their show — The Dave and Daphne Show.

Dave’s claim to fame is that he was Barbara Mandrell’s lead guitarist for 10 years. Daphne is most remembered for her Gospel music and was presented the Female Vocalist of the Year Award by the Gospel Music Association. At home, they entertain on The General Jackson Showboat, and Dave plays dates on the World-Famous Grand Ole Opry Stage.

Dave Salyer played lead guitar for Barbara Mandrell for 10 years. Roy Clark proclaimed Dave Salyer as one of the most fabulous guitarists on the planet and I quote, “I can’t believe this guy. If I could get my hands on him, I’d kill him!!” Barbara Mandrell simply states, “Dave Salyer is the best guitarist I’ve ever had.”

Dave credits his uncles — Bluegrass legends and Grand Ole Opry members Jim and Jesse McReynolds and the Virginia Boys, for his love of music and musical ability and talents. Currently, Dave performs specific show dates with his uncle Jesse at The Grand Ole Opry. He is also an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and humorist.

Daphne Anderson is a beautiful female vocalist born and raised in Albany, Georgia. Shortly after graduating from Georgia Southwestern University, she moved to Nashville, TN to pursue a career in music.

She has toured with some of the greatest Southern Gospel music groups of all time — The Bill Gaither Group, The Florida Boys, The Cathedrals, Rex Nelon, The Hinsons, and many others. The Southern Gospel Music Association voted her their Female Vocalist of the Year.

Daphne is best described as a cross between Shania Twain and Patsy Cline. Her recently recorded CD “One of These Days” has been met with rave reviews across the U.S. and Canada. She does impressions of country music legends Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline.

To learn more about Dave and Daphne, to listen to their music and to watch their videos go to daveanddaphne.com.