FOOD: Easter Bunny Rolls & Spinach Dip, Brunch Fruit Tart

Easter Bunny Rolls & Spinach Dip

• 16 ounces frozen spinach, thawed

• 8 ounces cream cheese

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

• 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

• 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

• 2 crescent roll tubes (8 ounces each)

Heat oven to 375˚F.

In skillet, over medium heat, cook spinach, cream cheese and garlic 3-4 minutes until cream cheese is melted. Stir in mayonnaise, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper and Italian seasoning. Stir in Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Cook until cheese is melted. Keep skillet on burner over low heat.

Remove dough from tubes. Leaving dough intact, roll and stretch into 18-inch ropes. Cut each rope into 12 pieces for 24 total.

On baking sheet with parchment paper, form bunny head by placing one piece of dough in middle then surrounding it with six more pieces. Use 13 pieces to form round body. Use remaining pieces to form ears on top of head.

Scoop hot spinach dip into center. Spoon small portions on each ear. Sprinkle ears and belly with remaining mozzarella cheese.

Bake 18 minutes, or until crescent dough is golden brown and thoroughly cooked.

Brunch Fruit Tart

Crust:

• 4 cups granola mixture

• 1/2 cup butter, softened

• 4 1/2 tablespoons honey

• Nonstick cooking spray

Filling:

• 2 1/4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

• 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 package gelatin

Toppings:

• Strawberries, sliced

• Blueberries

• Kiwis, sliced

To make crust: Preheat oven to 350˚F.

In large bowl, combine granola, butter and honey. Grease 11-inch tart pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottom of tart pan with parchment paper.

Press granola mixture into tart pan. Place tart pan on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes. Cool completely.

To make filling: Using mixer, combine yogurt, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and gelatin until whipped completely.

Pour yogurt mixture into tart crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Top with strawberries, blueberries and kiwis.