Gary L. Townsend

Aug. 24, 1938 — April 4, 202

Gary L. Townsend, 83, of Ironton, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Townsend was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Ironton; a son to the late Oakey Keith and Carrie (Castle) Townsend. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Carol Townsend, whom he married March 29, 1959.

Mr. Townsend was a 1957 graduate of Rock Hill High School, and retired in 1995 from Dow Chemical as a shift coordinator after 26+ years of service. He was a member of Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steve Townsend.

In addition to wife Nancy, those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Rick (Robin) Townsend and Keith (Sherry) Townsend; daughter-in-law, Kim Townsend;

five grandchildren, Tara (Jay) Townsend, Josh (Amber) Townsend, Jamie (Jeremy) Phillips, Kayla Townsend and Matt Townsend; three great grandchildren, Gavin Townsend, Addison Townsend and Jordan Phillips.

Keeping with Gary’s wishes there will be no services and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Townsend family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.