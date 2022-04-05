Lady Fighting Tigers use same recipe to open season 3-0

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It’s been a winning recipe for the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

In their first 3 games this season, Ironton has mixed the pitching of Keegan Moore with everyone up and down the lineup contributing to create a casserole made of team effort.

That recipe has produced an 11-0 win over the Huntington Lady Highlanders, 11-0 over the Rock Hill Redwomen and 4-3 over the Fairland Lady Dragons.

Rock Hill and Fairland were Ohio Valley Conference games.

In the first game, Moore threw a one-hitter against Huntington with the only hit was a one-out double by Bentleigh Christus in the bottom of the sixth.

Ironton went up 2-0 in the second when Bella Sorbilli doubled, moved up on a passed ball and, after Kirsten Williams walked, scored on a ground out.

Williams went to second on the ground out and scored on a hit by Aubrey Ferguson.

The Lady Fighting Tigers added a run in the fourth on a walk to Kylie Miller and singles by Ferguson and Jada Rogers.

The lead went to 5-0 in the fifth.

Emily Weber led off with a base hit and Moore cranked a home run.

Ironton ended the game an inning early with a 6-run sixth inning.

Miller, Ferguson and Rogers walked to start the inning and Weber had an RBI single. Moore walked to force in a run and Sorbilli singled home 2 runs. Williams singled and Moore and Sorbilli scored on passed balls.

In their second game, the Lady Fighting Tigers blanked the Rock Hill Redwomen as Moore fired a one-hitter.

Moore struck out 11 and did not walk a batter. The only hit was a single by Abby Morrison leading off the fifth inning.

Ironton took a 2-0 lead in the second on a triple by Sorbilli, a singled by Graycie Brammer, a double by Williams and a hit by Miller.

The Lady Tigers opened up a 7-0 lead in the third inning.

Weber doubled, moved up on a ground out, Katelyn Moore waked and Sorbilli grounded out for a run. Brammer walked and Williams, Miller and Ferguson all singled.

A run scored in the fourth as Brammer and Williams walked, moved up on a ground out and Brammer stole home.

The final three runs scored in the sixth.

Williams walked, Miller singled, Rogers and Weber singled and Keegan Moore grounded out for an RBI.

Ironton had 11 hits as Rogers went 2-4 with 2 RBI, Weber 2-5 with a double and an RBI, Keegan Moore 1-4 and an RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-3, Sorbilli 2-4 with a triple and RB I, Brammer 1-2 and an RBI, Williams 2-2 with a double, triple and 2 RBI, Miller 3-4 and 2 RBI and Ferguson 2-4.

Ironton played its first home game on Monday and edged the Fairland Lady Dragons 4-3.

Keegan Moore got the complete game win as she gave up 5 hits, struck out 11, did not issue a walk and none of the runs were earned. She also went 1-3.

Weber was 2-4 while Katelyn Moore and Miller. Sorbilli was 1-3 with a home run and 2 RBI.

Kaylee Salyer pitched well in defeat. She gave up 6 hits, struck out 11, walked 2 and only 2 of the runs were earned.

Katie Pruitt went 1-3 with a triple, Madison Mckinley 1-3 with a double and RBI, Makena Black 2-3 and Ally Shepherd 1-3.

Fairland snapped a scoreless tie in the fourth when Pruitt tripled and scored on an error.

Ironton got all its runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Katelyn Moore singled to open the inning and Sorbilli followed with a 2-run homer.

Brammer and Miller both reached on errors, Rogers was safe on a fielder’s choice to load the bases and Weber reached on an error as 2 runs scored.

Fairland rallied in the top of the seventh only to come up a run short.

Katy Bell reached second on an error and scored on Made Mckinley’s double. After a strike out, Makena Black had a bunt single that scored Mckinley. But a runner was thrown out at third base during the play to end the game.

Ironton 020 126 = 11 11 0

Huntington 000 000 = 0 1 0

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Isabella Johnson, Caelin Marcum (5), Amillia Howard (6) and Maleia Johnson. W-Moore (IP-6.0, R-0, K-14 BB-1). L-I. Johnson (IP-4.0, H-8, R-5, ER-5, K-2,BB-3). Marcum (IP-1.0, H1, R-5, ER-5, K-1, BB-5). Howard (IP-1.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-2, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Jada Rogers 2-2 RBI, Emily Weber 3-4 RBI, Keegan Moore 1-3 HR 3-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Kirsten Williams 1-3, Kylie Miller RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-3 RBI; Huntington: Bentleigh Christus 1-2 2B.

—————

Ironton 025 010 3 = 11 16 0

Rock Hill 000 000 0 = 0 1 2

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Karlee Gillispie and Shaylin Matney. W-Moore (IP-7.0, H-1, K-11, BB-0). Gillispie (IP-7.0, H-16, R-11, ER-11, K-3, BB-7). Hitting-Ironton: Jada Rogers 2-4 2-RBI, Emily Weber 2-5 2B RBI, Keegan Moore 1-4 RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 3B RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-2 RBI, Kirsten Williams 2-2 2B 3B 2-RBI, Kylie Miller 3-4 2-RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 2-4; RH: Abby Morrison 1-2.

—————

Fairland 000 100 2 = 3 5 3

Ironton 000 004 x = 4 6 3

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore IP-7.0, H-5, R-3, ER-0, K-11, BB-0). L-Salyer (IP-6.0, H-6, R-4, ER-2, K-11, BB-2). Hitting-FHS: Katie Pruitt 1-3 3B, Ally Shepherd 1-3, Madison Mckinley 1-3 2B RBI, Makena Black 2-3; Ironton: Emily Weber 2-4, Keegan Moore 1-3, Katelyn Moore 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 1-3 HR 2-RBI, Kylie Miller 1-3.