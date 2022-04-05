Lady Vikings make quick work of Lady Bobcats

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings decided to quit work a little early on Monday.

The Lady Vikings blanked the Green Lady Bobcats 10-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game called early due to the 5-inning run rule.

The Lady Vikings got a run in the first inning when Jordie Ellison reached on an error, Lauren Wells put down a sacrifice bunt and Kylie Ellison had an RBI single.

The lead went to 4-0 in the third.

Wells walked with one out, Kylie Thompson doubled her home, Jocelyn Carpenter was hit by a pitch and Desiree Simpson doubled home both runners.

The Lady Vikings put the game away with 6 runs in the fourth.

Lilly Schneider and Ellison singled and Wells clubbed a 3-run homer. Thompson was hit by a pitch, Simpson singled with 2 outs and Emma Ridenour doubled them home. Jenkins capped the rally with an RBI double.

Wells went the distance to get the win as she gave up only 3 hits, struck out 4 and walked 3. She also went 1-2 at the plate with the 3-run homer.

Simpson led a 10-hit attack as she went 3-3 with a double and 2 RBI. Ridenour was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI, Thompson was 2-2 with a double and 2 RBI, Schneider was 1-2 and Jenkins and Ellison were 1-3.

The Lady Vikings host Western on Wednesday in a league game.

Green 000 00 = 0 3 2

Sym. Valley 103 6x = 10 10 0

Gracie Daniels and Skyler Neal. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Wells (IP-5.0, H-3, R-0, K-4, BB-3). L-Daniels (IP-4.0, H-10, R-10, ER-5, K-1, BB-1, HBP-2). Hitting-Green: Kasey Kimbler 1-3 2B, Heaven Mattingly 1-2, Ryleigh McDavid 1-2; SV: Desiree Simpson 3-3 2B 2-RBI, Emma Ridenour 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Lauren Wells 1-2 HR 3-RBI, Kylie Thompson 2-2 2B 2-RBI, Kylie Jenkins 1-3 2B, Lilly Schneider 1-2, Jordie Ellison 1-3.