Marjorie Adkins

Marjorie K. Adkins, 80, of Ironton, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Private graveside service will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, with Father David Huffman officiating.

There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.