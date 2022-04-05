Marjorie Adkins

Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Obituaries

Marjorie Adkins
Marjorie K. Adkins, 80, of Ironton, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Private graveside service will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, with Father David Huffman officiating.

There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, Ohio is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit:  www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

More Obituaries

Patricia Bacon

Gary L. Townsend

Paul Russell II

Glen Godby

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will gas prices affect whether you go on vacation this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...