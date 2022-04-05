Martha “Kaye” Imes

(June 12, 1934 — April 2, 2022)

Martha “Kaye” Imes, 87, of Waverly, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Adena Medical Center.

Mrs. Imes was born June 12, 1934, in Louisville, Kentucky; a daughter to the late Harvey and Marguerite (Thomas) Roberson. She was also preceded in death in 1999, by her husband Eugene Ronald Imes, whom she married Dec. 20, 1956.

Kaye was a graduate of Ashland High School and a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waverly, Ohio.

Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Debra E. “Debbie” Weaver of Smithsburg, Maryland; a son, Gerald A. “Jerry” Imes of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; a son-in-law, Jeff Weaver, of Smithsburg, Maryland; a daughter-in-law, Christi Imes, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.