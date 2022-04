Patricia Bacon

Patricia Ann Bradley “Pat” Bacon, 81, died Thursday March 31, 2022, peacefully in her home.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, with Pastor Melvin O. Freeman officiating and the Rev. David R. Peoples eulogizing . The family will receive friends two hours prior to the services from 10 a.m. to the time of the services at noon.