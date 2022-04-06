A local legend is honored

Published 1:16 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Editorial Board

Country music hall of fame member and Lawrence County native Bobby Bare will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville on April 5. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Yesterday, in Nashville, Pedro native and Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Bare was honored with an induction into the Music City Walk of Fame.

Since he left Lawrence County to pursue his music career, Bare, who turns 87 tomorrow, has lasted more than 50 years in the business, topped the charts and has earned multiple Grammy Awards.

And he has never forgotten his roots, always sending his well wishes to “those hooligans” back home when interviewed by The Tribune and making many return visits to the region, last appearing here to raise funds for Portsmouth’s flood wall mural project.

It is a well-deserved honor and we are glad to see Bare receive his star and have his legendary career recognized.

