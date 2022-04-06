Dickerson no-hits Chesy

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Olivia Dickerson didn’t do it all, but she tried.

Dickerson pitched a no-hitter and went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in as the Portsmouth Lady Trojans blanked the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 16-0 in a 5-inning run rule game.

Portsmouth had 13 hits with Madison Perry going 4-4 with a double, home run and 5 Rbi and Gabs Johnson 2-4 with a double, triple and 4 RBI.

Portsmouth 423 43 = 16 13 2

Chesapeake 000 00 = 0 0 6

Olivia Dickerson and Katie Born. Hannah, Angel Hundley (5) and Jalen Adkins. W-Dickerson (IP-5.0, K-7, BB-1). L-Webb (IP-4.0, H-13, R-16, ER-9, K-1, BB-3, HBP-1). Hundley (IP-1.0, K-2). Hitting-PHS: Emily Cheatham 2-4, Madison Perry 4-4 2-2B, HR 5-RBI, Olivia Dickerson 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Ayonna Carr 1-2 RBI, Madison Ankrom 1-4, Gabi Johnson 2-4 2B 3B 4-RBI, Kyndal Kearns 1-3 2 RBI.

Gallipolis 12

South Point 0

SOUTH POINT — Taylor Mathie pitched a 4-hitter and hit a home run as the Gallipolis Blue Angels blanked the South Point Lady Pointers 12-0 Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Mathie was 2-3 with a home run and 3 runs batted in. Maddi Meadows went 3-4 with a double and 3 RBI, Abby Hammons 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Emma Hammons 2-4 with a double and an RBI and Bella Barnette 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

Olivia Perkins was 2-for-2 while Allie Stidham and Maddy Evans each went 1-3 for the Lady Pointers.

Gallipolis 425 01 = 12 14 1

South Point 000 00 = 0 4 1

Taylor Mathie and Maddie Meadows. Maddy Evans, Sadie Perkins (5) and Allie Kleinman. W-Mathie (IP-5.0, H-4, R-0, K-1, BB-1). L-Evans (IP-4.0, H-12, R-11, ER-11, K-1, B-4, WP-2). Hitting-Gallia: Jenna Harrison 1-2, Abby Hammonds 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Taylor Mathie 2-3 HR 3-RBI, Maddi Meadows 3-4 2B 3-RBI, Grace Truance 1-3, Hailee Owens 1-1, Emma Hammons 2-4 2B RBI, Bella Barnette 2-4 2B RBI, Jordan Blain 1-2 2B RBI; SP: Allie Stidham 1-3, Maddy Evans 1-3, Olivia Perkins 2-2.