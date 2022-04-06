Flyers win big to finish busy week

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

If you tried to call the St. Joseph Flyers this week, chances are you got a busy signal.

But you can try this weekend. They should be free. And happy.

The Flyers began the season last Saturday and played everyday this past week including a 15-2 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Sciotoville East Tartans on Friday.

“We hit the ball pretty well and both of our pitchers threw strikes. We had six games in seven days and won them all and had six different pitchers get a win,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“We got a lot of work in. Our younger guys got their first taste of varsity and hopefully that will help us.”

Michael Mahlmeister started and went 3 innings for the win. He struck out 5, gave up one hit and did not walk a batter. Blake Stuntebeck finished and gave up one hit, 2 runs — unearned — as he struck out 5, walked one and hit a batter.

The Flyers (5-0, 2-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Kai Coleman, Brady Medinger and Elijah Rowe all singled to start the game for a run. Mahlmeister singled for 2 runs, Drew Brown walked and Wesley Neal singled in the final run.

St. Joseph came back to score 7 times in the second inning.

Coleman, Medinger, Rowe and Stuntebeck all walked for a run, Mahlmeister singled for 2 runs, Mark Hodges grounded out as a run scored and Drew Brown had an RBI single

Wesley Neal doubled and Landon Rowe lined a single to left field as 2 runs scored.

The Flyers capped their scoring with 4 runs in the third.

With one out, Stuntebeck doubled and scored when Mahlmeister reached on an error. Matthew Heighton singled in a run, Darryn Harvey and Neal were each hit by a pitch and Landon Rowe singled for a run.

East got its 2 runs in the fifth.

Chris Escamilla reached on an error, Kevin Billings singled, Brady Malone was hit by a pitch, Bryton Lennex walked to drive in a run and Zander Cooke grounded out for a run.

Sciotoville East 000 02 = 2 2 3

St. Joseph 474 0x = 15 13 1

Kaiden Huston, Billings (3) and Chris Escamilla. Michael Mahlmeister, Blake Stuntebeck (4) and Blake Stuntebeck, Michael Mahlmeister (4). W-Mahlmeister (IP-3.0, H-1, R-0, K-5,BB-0, HBP-1). Stunteback (IP-2.0, H-1, R-2, ER-1, K-5, BB-1, HBP-1). L-Huston (IP-2.0, H-9, R-1, ER-11,K-2, BB-5, WP-1). Billings (IP-2.0, H-4, R-4, ER-2, K-1, BB-1, HBP-2). Hitting-East: Chris Escamilla 1-2, Kevin Billings 1-2; StJ: Kai Coleman 1-3 RBI, Brady Medinger 1-3 RBI, Elijah Rowe 2-3 RBI, Blake Stuntebeck 1-3 2B RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 2-3 3-RBI, Matt Heighton 1-2 RBI, Drew Brown 1-1 RBI, Wesley Neal 2-3 RBI, Landon Rowe 2-3 2B 3-RBI.