Lady Panthers suffer tough loss to Rebels

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CROWN CITY — Momma said there would be days like this (tough times.)

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers suffered a tough time as they fell 4-3 when the South Gallia Lady Rebels scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday.

South Gallia took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with 2 outs.

Jessie Rutt and Lalla Hurlow each singled, Payten Halley reached on catcher’s interference and 2 runs scored on an error.

Chesapeake (3-2) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth.

Riley Isaacs, Mckenna Brown and Sidney Fuller all singled for a run and Brown came home on the return throw to the infield.

Jalen Adkins then singled to score Fuller and give Chesapeake the lead.

The Lady Rebels tied the game in the fifth on a 2-out solo home run by Rutt.

South Gallia got the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when the first 2 batters walked, Sydni Hornsby singled to load the bases and Rutt walked on a 3-1 pitch to force in the runner.

Hannah Webb took the tough-luck loss. She gave up just 5 hits, struck out 12 and walked 5.

Rutt got the win as she fanned 7 and did not walk a batter.

Chesapeake 000 300 0 = 3 4 4

South Gallia 200 010 1 = 4 5 1

Hannah Webb and Jalen Adkins. Jessie Rutt and Lalla Hurlow. W-Rutt (ER-3, K-7, BB-0, HBP-1). L-Webb (ER-2, K-12, BB-5). Hitting-CHS: Riley Isaacs 1-2, Mckenna Brown 1-3, Sidney Fuller 1-3 2-RBI, Jaelyn Adkins 1-3 RBI; SG: Sydni Hornsby 1-4, Jessie Rutt 2-3 HR 2-RBI, Lalla Hurlow 2-3.