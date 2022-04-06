Lady Vikings get going to beat New Boston in SOC

By Jim Walker

NEW BOSTON — Once the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings got started, they just kept gaining momentum.

After falling behind early, the Lady Vikings came back to post an 11-4 Southern Ohio Conference win over the New Boston Lady Tigers on Friday.

“We had a little trouble early, but then we got our bats going and hit the ball pretty well,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

New Boston took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Kenzie Whitley singled, Jadelyn Lawson hit into a fielder’s choice, Dylan O’Rourke was safe on an error, Cassie Williams singled for a run and a ground out sent home a run.

Symmes Valley tied the game in the top of the third on singles by Kylie Jenkins, Lily Schneider, Jordie Ellison and Lauren Wells.

But New Boston regained the lead in the bottom of the inning.

With one out, Lawson and O’Rourke singled, Williams was safe on an error for a run and Ally Friend was safe on an error for a run.

The Lady Vikings tied the game in the top of the fourth.

Simpson tripled and Emma Ridenour had an RBI double. Jenkins was safe on an error, Ellison singled and a wild pitch scored the tying run.

Symmes Valley took the lead in the sixth when Simpson, Ridenour and Jenkins all singled to load the bases and Schneider reached on an error to make it 5-4.

The Lady Vikings blew the game open with 6 runs in the seventh.

Thompson doubled, Jocelyn Carpenter walked, Madison French reached on an error, Simpson was safe on a error, Ridenour singled home 2 runs, and Schneider and Ellison each reached on errors for 2 runs.

Symmes Valley had 15 hits with Jenkins going 3-4, Ridenour and Ellison each 2-4 with a double, Simpson 2-4 with a triple, and Schneider 2-4.

Wells went 5 innings for the win as she struck out 8, walked none, gave up 6 hits and only one runs was earned. Thompson pitched 2 scoreless inning for the save.

The Lady Vikings host Green on Monday.

Sym. Valley 002 201 6 = 11 15 4

New Boston 202 000 0 = 4 6 6

Lauren Wells, Kylie Thompson (6) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Kenzie Whitley and Jadelyn Lawson. W-Wells (IP-5.0, H-6, R-4, ER-1, K-8, BB-0). Save-Thompson (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-0). L-Whitley (IP-7.0, R-11, ER-8, H-15, K-4,BB-1). Hitting-SV: Kylie Jenkins 3-4, Lily Schneider 2-4, Emma Ridenour 2-4 2B, Desiree Simpson 2-4 3B, Jordie Ellison 2-4 2B, Lauren Wells 1-4, Kylie Thompson 1-4 2B, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-4, Hannah Wiseman 1-1; NB: Kenzie Whitley 2-2, Dylan O’Rourke 2-2, Cassie Williams 1-2, Madelyn Lawson 1-2.