Moore, Sorbilli spark Lady Tigers to 4-3 win

By Jim Walker

Keegan Moore was firing constant shots on the mound, but Bella Sorbilli and Emily Weber had the shots heard round the world.

Keegan Moore threw 81 pitches of which 67 were strikes. 11 strikeouts, did not issue a walk and 2 of the 3 runs she allowed were earned.

Fairland’s Kaylee Salyer threw 101 pitches and 73 were for strikes. She fanned 11, walked 2 and 2 of the 4 runs were earned.

Fairland took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Ironton rallied with 4 runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and held off a Fairland rally in the seventh.

Emily Weber delivered a 2-run single to put Ironton up 2-1 and Bella Sorbilli drilled a 2-run home run give the Lady Fighting Tigers what proved to be the winning runs and a 4-1 lead.

Fairland rallied for 2 runs in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short.

Weber went 3-for-4 with 2 runs batted in. Keegan Moore was 2-4 while Jada Rogers was 1-4 and Sorbilli 1-3 with the home run and 2 RBI.

Salyer was 2-4, Makena Black 2-3 and an RBI, Katie Pruitt 1-3 with a triple.

Fairland 000 100 2 = 3 8 3

Ironto 000 004 x = 4 7 0

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Moore ((IP-6.0, H-8, R-3, ER-2, K-11). L-Salyer (IP-6.0, H-7, R-4, ER-2, K-11, BB-2). Hitting-FHS: Kaylee Salyer 2-4, Katie Pruitt 1-3 3B, Ally Shepherd 1-3, M McKinley 1-3 RBI, Makena Black 2-3 RBI; Ironton: Jada Rogers 1-4, Emily Weber 3-4 2-RBI, K Moore 2-4, Bella Sorbilli 1-3 HR 2-RBI.